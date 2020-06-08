doesnt really matter what you et the TPS voltage to as long as it is in the .9 to 1 volt range when closed. As soon as you start the car the EEC will adjust it. What you want to do is with your DVOM hooked up to the TPS, open and close the TB. You should see the volts sweep up to 5 and then back down to your initial setting. If it jumps, jerks. or doesnt move properly replace it. Make sure you install it properly as you can install it on the wrong side of the slot ontop of the TB.