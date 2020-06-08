Engine REMOVED

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
??? There could be a problem with the 75mm TB. Have you tested the TPS ? No one could answer that question for you without diag on your part.
 
africansnowowl

Apr 29, 2020
San Antonio
Have you tried checking the voltage on all the 3 wires with key on engine off? You should read 5v on the orange wire, and somewhere between .7-1.0 on the green. The black wire is ground. You can check the resistance on it. Also check the white connector of the salt and pepper connectors. The TPS runs through that. A weak connection(which is common) can jack the TPS up, among a lot of other things. Also 75mm TB on a stock car is pretty big.
 
wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
polk county florida
This will help you fix the surging idle, start at the top and go step by step, don't skip around just because you already replaced or dealt with it, the next step depends on the result from the one before
Help me create the "Surging Idle Checklist"

Updated 26-Oct-2019 to clarify creeping idle RPM increase as the car is being driven. Many of you are familiar with the "Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs" checklist and the No Crank Checklist. They are very effective in finding and eliminating the problems by use of...
In the garage
doesnt really matter what you et the TPS voltage to as long as it is in the .9 to 1 volt range when closed. As soon as you start the car the EEC will adjust it. What you want to do is with your DVOM hooked up to the TPS, open and close the TB. You should see the volts sweep up to 5 and then back down to your initial setting. If it jumps, jerks. or doesnt move properly replace it. Make sure you install it properly as you can install it on the wrong side of the slot ontop of the TB.
 
Have you tried checking the voltage on all the 3 wires with key on engine off? You should read 5v on the orange wire, and somewhere between .7-1.0 on the green. The black wire is ground. You can check the resistance on it. Also check the white connector of the salt and pepper connectors. The TPS runs through that. A weak connection(which is common) can jack the TPS up, among a lot of other things. Also 75mm TB on a stock car is pretty big.
Ill give this a try.
 
