Hi guys. Hoping for some more of your infinite wisdom. While continuing my car dismantle I have come to the bumpers and the side trim pieces on my GT. I know the side pieces have/use brackets that are riveted to the fenders and the doors just have 3m tape. What I am not sure about is how to properly remove the trim from the brackets. Is there a proper method? Direction they should be worked towards/from? Is there any 3m tape involved on them like on the doors? I'm sure the info is out there but I haven't been able to find it. I want to try to get the pieces off without destroying them since it appears they are no longer available. All I have found is just the door strips.
Thank you guys for any help or suggestions.
Ken
 

