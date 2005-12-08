Removing cruise control from fender

Grn92LX
Fidanza Man!
Founding Member
-
- Jan 14, 2001
-
- 6,781
-
- 53
-
- 129
Has anyone ever removed the cruise control stuff in the fender for weight reduction? If so, how did you do it? I never use it and wouldn't ever use it so its gotta go My car is WAY too heavy @ 3,260 with driver so I need to pull some weight. I think its in the drivers side fender so while i'm at it i'll pull the windshield washer resivior too.
Anyone remember what the cruise control thing weighed?
Anyone remember what the cruise control thing weighed?