Removing cruise control from fender

i have deleted the cruise control in my car you have to disconnect the all the 2 bolts holding it on inside the fender. you aslo have to remove the the throttle cable that that is associated with the cruise control then once you have done that you can disconnect the wiring from inside, there will be a box on the left hand side of underneath the dash. unplug both of them and take that box out. then there us a rubber hose that goes right up behind the brake pedal that u can see if u just look under the dash and disconnect that as well then u can pull everything out from the front of the fender. take a look and you will see exactly what im talking about if u have any other questiions email me or PM me. i should have some pictures too that may help.