Removing cruise control from fender

Has anyone ever removed the cruise control stuff in the fender for weight reduction? If so, how did you do it? I never use it and wouldn't ever use it so its gotta go ;) My car is WAY too heavy @ 3,260 with driver so I need to pull some weight. I think its in the drivers side fender so while i'm at it i'll pull the windshield washer resivior too.

Anyone remember what the cruise control thing weighed?
 

It weighed maybe 5-10 lbs. I had to replace mine about 4 years ago so I may be off on weight. You need to remove the left front wheel, wheel well liner, and then the cruise control servomotor. It's not hard but it is dirty in there.
 
i have deleted the cruise control in my car you have to disconnect the all the 2 bolts holding it on inside the fender. you aslo have to remove the the throttle cable that that is associated with the cruise control then once you have done that you can disconnect the wiring from inside, there will be a box on the left hand side of underneath the dash. unplug both of them and take that box out. then there us a rubber hose that goes right up behind the brake pedal that u can see if u just look under the dash and disconnect that as well then u can pull everything out from the front of the fender. take a look and you will see exactly what im talking about if u have any other questiions email me or PM me. i should have some pictures too that may help.
 
02 Black Gt said:
i have deleted the cruise control in my car you have to disconnect the all the 2 bolts holding it on inside the fender. you aslo have to remove the the throttle cable that that is associated with the cruise control then once you have done that you can disconnect the wiring from inside, there will be a box on the left hand side of underneath the dash. unplug both of them and take that box out. then there us a rubber hose that goes right up behind the brake pedal that u can see if u just look under the dash and disconnect that as well then u can pull everything out from the front of the fender. take a look and you will see exactly what im talking about if u have any other questiions email me or PM me. i should have some pictures too that may help.
:nice: exactly....
 
i've deleted the A/C and the stereo... but for some reason i'm hesitant to take out the cruise control... something about it.. its kept me out of trouble so many times lol
 
Matts89LX5.0 said:
mike try losing some weight for weight reduction in the car haha :)
Yeah I know. I'm a fat fu ck @ 135lbs :p

Does anyone recall how much the cruise control thing weighed? Thanks for the explaination.
 
Only 5lbs? Ahh, not even worth my precious time.

No I didn't get any mail from you. Hotmail is such a piece of shiit!!!
 
Rick, can you PM the Email? Hotmail is a cvnt! I got other emails, but not yours. You and I have trouble sending and recieving emails sometimes for some reason.
 
Rick 91GT said:
5lbs in front of the firewall is a lot of weight removal....
Yep.

Mow all Mike needs is a one peice Carbon Fiber front clip, tubular k-member and a-arms w/ coil overs, and some Bogarts up front and he should see some even better hang time with those front wheels.:nice:
 
04sleeper said:
Yep.

Now all Mike needs is a one peice Carbon Fiber front clip, tubular k-member and a-arms w/ coil overs, and some Bogarts up front and he should see some even better hang time with those front wheels.:nice:
hehehe....

It's a street car

Kevin, on a side note have you ever heard of guys having the stock blower ported on the Cobra. A buddies father is interested with his 03 who already makes 487RWHP and found a guy who does it, rebuilds it for $500...sounds cheap personally.
 
Rick 91GT said:
hehehe....

It's a street car

Kevin, on a side note have you ever heard of guys having the stock blower ported on the Cobra. A buddies father is interested with his 03 who already makes 487RWHP and found a guy who does it, rebuilds it for $500...sounds cheap personally.
I know. Just joking.

Yes I have. http://www.stiegemeier.com/index1.html does it for $495 and thats all they do.

I won't be going that route with mine. It will just be a pulley, idler pulley and SCT tuner for me for now.

If the blower is coming off then it's KB 2.2 for me. :nice:
 
Thanks....

Yeah he wants the stock look and also wants to see how far he can go with the stock pieces. Those cars impress me more and more..

I'm building a 32v 96 Cobra right now for a customer, custom billet cams, I ported the heads, cleaned up the manifold and I am adding some boost via a Stage II kit with a D1SC, sheetmetal intercooler etc... I really like the mod motors now ;)

I've been looking at doing a dealer buy in with SCT, so I can chips and parts for cars while I am at the dyno I use, until I can afford my own.
 
Sounds like a fun project.

I like the Mod motors as well. :nice:

I am not in for the stock look under the hood.

A friend of mine just put on a 2.2 with different injectors and SCT MAF and made 610 RWHP through the stock cats. :jaw:

Shoot, I wish a pulley change would have net me 65 RWHP on a pushrod engine. I might have kept it then.
 
