Interior and Upholstery Removing dash on foxbody

Mar 11, 2022
I’m fixing to change my dash for one I picked up that is in excellent shape and is all black and have a few questions I hope I can get some help with.

(1)Can you pull just the plastic part of the dash and leave the metal frame in the car ?
(2) is the wiring in the dash mounted to the metal frame or is mounted to the plastic part of the dash or both ?

I’m trying to get the parts installed that I have bought as I am getting ready to sell the car and would like to have the interior in the best shape for the sell ?
 

Oct 4, 2020
LOTS of videos on how to do it on youtube.....
 
Feb 18, 2001
1) yes, pulling the dash takes the plastic dash and some of the HVAC ducting. It leaves the metal frame

2) the wiring if fixed to the frame which remains in the vehicle.
 
Nov 29, 1999
The year makes a difference in the dashes. Airbag dashes (90-93) are a little different around the column where they bolt up from the 87-90. Is the dash you got from the same year range of your car?
 
Mar 11, 2022
It was perfect shape and didn’t think about the fact about how they were different under the column. Dang it
 

