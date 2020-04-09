Removing Engine with H-Pipe Attached?

So I’m in a predicament. I’m removing the stock exhaust on my 2000 GT for and engine replacement, and of course it is one big solid piece of rust. Got everything off except the passenger side h-pipe to manifold bolts. I’ve been blasting them with penetrating lube for days and used heat but to no avail. I’ve messed with them so much that at this point the top nut is stripped and the bottom one will be if I keep trying because I can’t get a socket on it straight. I would really like to avoid cutting up my h-pipe, so I was wondering if it’s possible to pull the engine with it still attached. Unless there is some secret that can get those nuts off, I don’t really have any other options since I can’t reach them with a cutting tool. Suggestions?
 

