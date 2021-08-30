removing lower intake

S

Sonic

Member
Aug 2, 2021
25
6
13
33
Sweden
Hi all,

I need to replace the lower intake (I've learned from #stanget, its called lower intake yuhii :D ) but i wonder do i need to remove all things (waterpump, generater...)?

Could you please help me? Here is a pic how long I'm come with it. If I won't bother you, I appreciate to mark what needs to remove to take out the lower intake.
 

Attachments

  • 240883037_534891074285871_6452801192054166141_n.jpg
    240883037_534891074285871_6452801192054166141_n.jpg
    298.5 KB · Views: 8

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
Hoytster

Hoytster

I don't dare do that to my Knob
10 Year Member
Dec 30, 2002
996
672
144
38
Cornwall, PA
Hey, not sure if you saw my post in your last thread but here is the section from the factory service manual for your car that details how to remove and re-install the lower intake manifold. You don't need to remove the water pump or alternator, but you will need to disconnect the upper rad hose, fuel lines, PCV/vacuum hoses, ect. I also usually take the distributor cap off with all the wires to make it a little easier to move around. Once you get everything disconnected, it will take some upward force to get that lower intake off normally.
 

Attachments

  • 1995 Mustang Lower Intake Service Procedures.pdf
    84.3 KB · Views: 3
  • Love
Reactions: 1 user
S

Sonic

Member
Aug 2, 2021
25
6
13
33
Sweden
Hoytster said:
Hey, not sure if you saw my post in your last thread but here is the section from the factory service manual for your car that details how to remove and re-install the lower intake manifold. You don't need to remove the water pump or alternator, but you will need to disconnect the upper rad hose, fuel lines, PCV/vacuum hoses, ect. I also usually take the distributor cap off with all the wires to make it a little easier to move around. Once you get everything disconnected, it will take some upward force to get that lower intake off norm
Click to expand...

Sorry for taking your time again :( I didn't see that, thanks a lot. I don't know all parts upper rad hose, fuel lines, PCV/vacuum hoses but I will read your attachment and google it. Thanks again #Hoyster
 
Hoytster

Hoytster

I don't dare do that to my Knob
10 Year Member
Dec 30, 2002
996
672
144
38
Cornwall, PA
No apologies needed, we're here to help. Here's a quick picture with some labels to help ya out.

1630333605237.png
 
  • Wow
Reactions: 1 user
S

Sonic

Member
Aug 2, 2021
25
6
13
33
Sweden
A dummy question, in pdf file writes:

"WARNING: RELIEVE FUEL LINE PRESSURE BEFORE DISASSEMBLING CONNECTIONS.
HIGHLY FLAMMABLE MIXTURES ARE ALWAYS PRESENT AND MAY BE IGNITED,
RESULTING IN POSSIBLE PERSONAL INJURY."

As a beginner i really don't know how to decrease pressure or remove all pres üre. I don't also want to put neighbor's in danger or myself. So what should i do know :(
 
S

Sonic

Member
Aug 2, 2021
25
6
13
33
Sweden
Hoytster said:
Hey, not sure if you saw my post in your last thread but here is the section from the factory service manual for your car that details how to remove and re-install the lower intake manifold. You don't need to remove the water pump or alternator, but you will need to disconnect the upper rad hose, fuel lines, PCV/vacuum hoses, ect. I also usually take the distributor cap off with all the wires to make it a little easier to move around. Once you get everything disconnected, it will take some upward force to get that lower intake off normally
Click to expand...

Should I do as this video to "RELIEVE FUEL LINE PRESSURE" on 95 gt?
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5Zssjdqdhw
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

9
Engine Oil in vacuum lines, soot in intake manifold - '94 Cobra
Replies
14
Views
965
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
M
smog removal still not a thing?
Replies
11
Views
849
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
D
88 GT Lower Core Support Repair Options
Replies
7
Views
164
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Redfire Fox
Redfire Fox
Gs1987GT
Engine Question on engine harness connectors.
Replies
8
Views
345
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
sav22rem22
Progress Thread Explorer intake install
Replies
23
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
Top Bottom