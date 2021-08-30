removing lower intake

Hey, not sure if you saw my post in your last thread but here is the section from the factory service manual for your car that details how to remove and re-install the lower intake manifold. You don't need to remove the water pump or alternator, but you will need to disconnect the upper rad hose, fuel lines, PCV/vacuum hoses, ect. I also usually take the distributor cap off with all the wires to make it a little easier to move around. Once you get everything disconnected, it will take some upward force to get that lower intake off normally.