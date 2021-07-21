Whats your budget and your time worth. I have done several home paint jobs and I'm not a painter but they all came out ok. Not quite as good as factory but close and better than most Macco jobs I have seen. However, I would recommend a good search in your area often there are body guys that moon light and do paint jobs on the side. Also recommend trying to find some local car shows and see what the folks in your area have been doing for paint. Often someone knows a guy. Also don't underestimate the cost of materials; paint and all of the additives are not cheap anymore. I was out over $800.00 my last paint job for primer and base coat, clear coat using DuPont Centari paint in basic black. Lots of information of the web on how to do it. You have lots of options but the big factors are how much work is needed, how much your are willing to pay and how high are your expectations. The paint jobs on some show cars are 10s of thousand of dollars, you not getting that level in your drive way or from Macco. Are you going to paint the door jabs, take of the fenders, doors, hatch and hood or just spray it all together. Don't underestimate the manhours required for good prep. It all matters to some extent. Kruiser's car above looks great and shows what can be done DIY. Nice thing about paint, you can always sand it off and do it again. Good luck and post pictures.