AUSTEXLX
- Feb 1, 2021
- 61
- 11
- 18
- 43
I'm underway to getting my 1990 LX 5.0 convertible back to its former glory. I've hunted down a number of trouble code gremlins, with just one to go. Now I'm turning my focus on cosmetic improvements.
I want to repaint the car for two reasons. The original owner had been smacked in the driver's side quarter panel, which has been replaced, but they only repainted the car from the b-pillar backward. The bodywork itself is good enough, but the paintwork hasn't held up as well as the original. The original paint too has suffered the effect of long-term Texas sun exposure. I could get a good shine on the original paint, but it is wearing thin around the edges of the hood. The body is straight, with only minor dings here and there.
So, a repaint is needed.
I want to stay stock in appearance, so Oxford white with satin black trim as the original.
My question and I'm open to all opinions, advice, etc. is if it is worth attempting a home paint job, or should I leave it to the pros? I've painted parts before, but never a whole vehicle. I understand the general process, but I don't have any equipment. I am however good at figuring things out and putting in the time and attention to detail to get the best result possible.
So, where are you all on this topic? Ambitious or foolish? Hit me with your ideas, opinions, and comments. Let's hear it.
