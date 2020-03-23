Repair some rust

Hope everyone is Covid19 free. With everyone staying inside it’s giving me some good time to work on the Stang.



So I have a few small spots that have had some surface rust pop up. Most are very small and surface only. I have one spot around the rear wheel well that might have a small spot that will be rusted through. I want to do the repair myself using elbow grease, filler when needed and obviously primer to prep for paint. No welding. I’ve read till I’m crossed and see the process is all the same usually. My question is what brand fillers, rust converters, primers does most recommend. I am getting a spray can of paint match made and some clear coat at a local auto body paint shop.



Anyone ever had a paint match made for your specific color? Does it match the original pretty good even if your paint job is 15 years old.



Again not looking to do a whole repaint, just touch up that will fix the rust issue hopefully forever and when it’s time to repaint I’ll have less work.





thx

Chris