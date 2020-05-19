Replace o2 sensors or not?

2 years ago I installed an off road h on my 2v. Never got a code and didnt worry about it. I just got done doing a motor swap after my motor blew up and I am just paranoid about things.
If my o2 sensors were not providing error codes after the o/r install, then they must be faulty. But then I probably would have tuned them out regardless. Just wondering what you guys would do. Should I replace the O2 sensors and then clear the code or just not worry about it. Is there any harm being caused?
