Gents, good morning,



I installed the right side new lower control arm and new coil spring last evening and it wont compress at all, even with the full weight of the car on it.



I've never had that issue before. I'm using LMRs lower control arm set and husky RC8602 springs. These springs are slightly taller than stock (15.38 vs 15.2) and are a heavier rated spring, 1820 lbs vs 1740. I figured hauling my big behind around and maybe long term more resistance to sagging, a little heavier spring was a good idea, but now I'm not so sure.



I'm 100% sure its installed correctly in the upper and lower spring perches, I just looked at it again this morning with fresh eyes.



I wouldn't think the marginally heavier/taller spring would cause this issue, but with the full weight of the car down and a Jack under that right side arm, I can't see any compression at all, or very minimal. To check myself, I can compress the old/original left side spring using the same technique, I have not touched that side yet.



I'm thinking at this point, it has to be because the spring is too heavy (rated) and that 80lb difference between it and the OEM spec spring must be the issue. I find that hard to believe, with the minimal heavier rating and height, but at this point, with only the strut orignial strut connected (I was going to change that next) I can't come up with anything else. I can't see what else could have it in a bind like that. I couldn't compress it hardly at all when the rear control arm bolts were still loose either. I wanted to preload the arms before tightening the bolts and that's when I saw the issue at hand.



Any thoughts would be appreciated before I take it back apart again.



Thanks

Greg