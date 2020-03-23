Suspension Replaced my Fox steering rack, not happy

Mantoga320

Mantoga320

Member
Sep 13, 2017
23
11
23
Amberg, Germany
The short version: I replaced my leaking stock '90 Fox steering rack with a CARDONE 97203F newly manufactured rack from RockAuto. I'm not happy with the new one's performance.
The longer version: 1990 Convertible GT with lots of miles. It's just a fun hobby car for my son and I. We replaced the shot rag joint with a Borgeson steering shaft. Very, very happy with that. Then the original rack developed an internal leak that required constant topping off. So I shopped around, heard too many bad stories about re-manufactured racks, and ordered this one, plus new tie rod ends and power steering hoses. I read discussions about the SN95 rack conversion, but didn't want to replace the intermediate shaft again, and a magazine article said if you just do casual driving stay with stock. I'd read the complaints about Foxbody steering, but had been satisfied with mine, especially with the rag joint gone. We installed all the parts and got it professionally aligned and checked.

The new rack is quiet and smooth, but it's performance and feedback are now more like the complaints I read sometimes about Foxbody steering. There's a zone in the middle where it just doesn't feel very responsive. Especially when reversing turn direction on a curving road, it feels like you're getting nothing, slight panic, than it kicks in and you have to be careful not to oversteer. We won't be able to really enjoy the car again unless we do something. So just looking for some advice.

Bite the bullet and go with an SN95 kit? Get the other rack from RockAuto, a pricier AAE rack? Other options? I've got it with me in Germany, so everything is international shipping, no junkyards.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


2000xp8

2000xp8

SN Certified Technician
Aug 8, 2003
6,714
928
194
NJ
You could use an AGR rack, but it's not going to come cheap.
I've used one for like 20 years.
12:1 (which they don't make anymore). You could do 15:1 or 20:1.

| AGR Steering

www.agrperformance.com www.agrperformance.com

Assuming they are working, you could call them or email them. (they always answered my calls)
They have a bunch of models and some people may be put off by how light the feeling is on some of the racks.

I feel like any ford rack not directly off the original car is a crapshoot.
Yes, you pay up but there is no worry about what rack it really is, because they modify all of them to their specs.
2 installations and 2 alignments will probably exceed the cost anyway for most people.
 
deathb4dismount

deathb4dismount

Crap, didn’t realize my crotch was in that picture
5 Year Member
Oct 6, 2011
941
462
104
THE BUCKET
I'm sure you'll get the same answer from everyone, go with the SN95 rack. Any remanned fox rack will for sure have that deadzone. I'm replacing mine now with a remanned 2003 Cobra rack from Cardone. Cardone 22-2000. Here's the issue though, it's not a cobra rack. The casting number is from a 2002-2004 V6. Other people are ordering this rack and getting the same thing. Cardone says they are rebuilt to the Cobra specs, but pretty sure they just replace the wear items and add rack limiters, and they can't make a non cobra rack a cobra one. You can still order the 2002-04 GT remanned rack if you want to try your luck on that. It is actually more expensive than the cobra rack. Regardless any SN95 rack will be superior to the fox one. Im going to run the one they shipped me and go from there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ragtop88 Engine Fox Body Oil Pump Replacement Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
C Fox Leaking Brake Booster On Ratrod Fox - Replace Or Delete? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
stockish91vert Best Option For Replacing A Trans In A Fox For Cheap??? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
jaketuff Need to replace stock springs... Best Springs for Fox for decent ride? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
D fox body mustangs 1989 and newer subject heater core replacement Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Similar threads
Engine Fox Body Oil Pump Replacement
Fox Leaking Brake Booster On Ratrod Fox - Replace Or Delete?
Best Option For Replacing A Trans In A Fox For Cheap???
Need to replace stock springs... Best Springs for Fox for decent ride?
fox body mustangs 1989 and newer subject heater core replacement
Top Bottom