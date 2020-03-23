The short version: I replaced my leaking stock '90 Fox steering rack with a CARDONE 97203F newly manufactured rack from RockAuto. I'm not happy with the new one's performance.

The longer version: 1990 Convertible GT with lots of miles. It's just a fun hobby car for my son and I. We replaced the shot rag joint with a Borgeson steering shaft. Very, very happy with that. Then the original rack developed an internal leak that required constant topping off. So I shopped around, heard too many bad stories about re-manufactured racks, and ordered this one, plus new tie rod ends and power steering hoses. I read discussions about the SN95 rack conversion, but didn't want to replace the intermediate shaft again, and a magazine article said if you just do casual driving stay with stock. I'd read the complaints about Foxbody steering, but had been satisfied with mine, especially with the rag joint gone. We installed all the parts and got it professionally aligned and checked.



The new rack is quiet and smooth, but it's performance and feedback are now more like the complaints I read sometimes about Foxbody steering. There's a zone in the middle where it just doesn't feel very responsive. Especially when reversing turn direction on a curving road, it feels like you're getting nothing, slight panic, than it kicks in and you have to be careful not to oversteer. We won't be able to really enjoy the car again unless we do something. So just looking for some advice.



Bite the bullet and go with an SN95 kit? Get the other rack from RockAuto, a pricier AAE rack? Other options? I've got it with me in Germany, so everything is international shipping, no junkyards.