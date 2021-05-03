Replaced TPS, four dead cylinders

Hey all--I have an 03/04 cobra swapped 99 GT with a twin turbo kit and an 01 cobra intake manifold (for reference). I recently had a CEL display for p0122, a TPS failure. I replaced the TPS, and ever since replacing it, the car has idled on only the rear four cylinders, not even on the same bank. I've put two more new sensors in the car, replaced the harness for the TPS, and reinstalled the old sensor only to continue having the same problem. All 8 cylinders have spark, but the front four injectors aren't firing as far as I'm aware. TPS is adjusted at .99, is properly grounded, sweeps properly with the throttle body opening and has 5v of power. The same is true for the pin on the PCM. Fuses are all good, TPS is responding, compression is good, new plugs and brand new FIC 1440 injectors. Leaning towards issues with the PCM/ECU, it's just super odd it would suddenly fail at the same exact time I replace the TPS. Thank you in advance!