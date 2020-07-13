Drivetrain Replaced tranny but not shifting...

D

DJ1111

New Member
Jul 9, 2020
1
0
0
50
Denver, CO
Got a new tranny put it, however, now it doesn't shift. It basically in in neutral. I am a little bit clueless when it comes to transmissions in general, so I asked a friend (who fancies himself a mechanic) to take a look. He said that the gears were "not connected". Also, the whole exhaust is still off.

I guess I just need to know how to explain it to a real mechanic (which would also help me estimate costs).

Thanks!
 

74stang2togo

74stang2togo

Oooh! CT!!!
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
7,547
3,412
224
DJ1111 said:
I am a little bit clueless when it comes to transmissions in general, so I asked a friend (who fancies himself a mechanic) to take a look. He said that the gears were "not connected".
Your friend needs to fancy himself as something else.
 
