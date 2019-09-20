new to the post trying to get some information I currently have a 1970 Ford Bronco and put in 1988 302 HO. I was reading the code 18. I have that code and have traced it back to the ground pin coming out of the ecm. It is broke off inside. Here is the problem went to order new ecm and they need a vin for the vehicle. The engine was out of a donor car and no vin. Is there someone or some thing out there that can share a vin with me so I can order a new vin. Also is this true they need the vin to flash the new ecm for that vehicle. Any suggestions on this greatly appreciated.