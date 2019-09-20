Engine Replacement EEC - Help

7

Sep 19, 2019

New Member
Sep 19, 2019
4
0
1
52
Green River Wy
new to the post trying to get some information I currently have a 1970 Ford Bronco and put in 1988 302 HO. I was reading the code 18. I have that code and have traced it back to the ground pin coming out of the ecm. It is broke off inside. Here is the problem went to order new ecm and they need a vin for the vehicle. The engine was out of a donor car and no vin. Is there someone or some thing out there that can share a vin with me so I can order a new vin. Also is this true they need the vin to flash the new ecm for that vehicle. Any suggestions on this greatly appreciated.
 

I've moved your question to its own thread. Make sure you hit the "Subscribe" button so that you get alerts.

Blown88GT
 
Might be repairable; depends where the "pin is broken off".
Inside the ECU case or inside the ECU connector back shell?
The ECU connectors are becoming extremely rare as are the harness connectors
ECM's are matched to the engine, not to the vehicle.
1988 302 is Speed Density, not Mass Air, unless it was converted.
What is the ECU part number, e.g. DA1

I see that a lot of parts stores want the VIN, don't know why.

BTW, Code 18
Key On Engine Running - SPOUT circuit open or spark angle word failure.
Continues Memory - IDM circuit failure or SPOUT circuit grounded.
 
70Bronco

I opened the case and could not get to where all the pins are soldered down at. When you pull the harness off, and looking at the pins. That pin was slightly out and I was able to pull the pin with out any effort. Now I called a place back east that sells and build ecu and the confirmed they use the vin for matching the ecu motor. I don't see the big deal but that's what I've been told.
My ECU is. E7SF-12A650-Z1B
The DA I'll have to get back with you.
And does it matter if mine is aHO and I use a ECU from non HO?
My ECU is. E7SF-12A650-Z1B
The DA I'll have to get back with you.
And does it matter if mine is aHO and I use a ECU from non HO?
 
Wayne Waldrep

Mustang5L5

Post a pic of the ECUs label like the above pics. The 3 or 2 digit code at top right is how you ID the ECU model

The VIN does not get flashed to the ECU.

Parts stores are moving towards VINs to look up part numbers. Most dealers already do this. Parts stores aren’t all there yet.

ECU from a HO or non-hO does matter as non HO is batch fire and HO is sequential injector fire
 
  • Useful
Reactions: 1 user
Blown88GT

Pull the pin out of harness or the ECU?
Very difficult to break an ECU pin.
The socket pins in the harness are removable.

If you have a broken ECU pin, you will need a new ECU.
 
70Bronco

This is what I have
 

Attachments

  • 1137.jpeg
    1137.jpeg
    78.2 KB · Views: 95
Blown88GT

Mustang5L5 said:
87-88 mustang 5-spd ECU

rover.ebay.com

87-88 Ford Mustang DC Speed Density Engine Computer 5 speed ECU EFI 302 OEM DZ1 | eBay

Find many great new & used options and get the best deals for 87-88 Ford Mustang DC Speed Density Engine Computer 5 speed ECU EFI 302 OEM DZ1 at the best online prices at eBay! Free shipping for many products!
rover.ebay.com
Click to expand...
My '88 5-spd was a DA1; still have it.

DZ1 is not on the list. I wonder if it's a reman. unit?
www.fuelinjectedford.com

fuelinjectedford.com is for sale | HugeDomains

Secure the right domain name for your business or website today. Custom tailored payment plans available to fit any budget.
www.fuelinjectedford.com

Here's a DZ1 on eBay for a reasonable price, $145.99
www.ebay.com

87 88 Ford Mustang GT Manual 5 Speed ECU Computer 1987 1988 Good Dz1 #8 for sale online | eBay

Find many great new & used options and get the best deals for 87 88 Ford Mustang GT Manual 5 Speed ECU Computer 1987 1988 Good Dz1 #8 at the best online prices at eBay! Free shipping for many products!
www.ebay.com
 
General karthief

