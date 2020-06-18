Replacement Options for 2001 Mustang SVT Tail Lights-Damaged in Hail Storm

Greetings all,



I have a 2001 Mustang SVT Cobra. the Right rear tail light was broken during a surprise hail storm and obvi those are seriously rare and expensive to direct replace. So my questions are:



a) Will the 1999-2004 tail light assembly physically fit into the 2001 SVT?



b) With the wiring harness difference, what is the method for connecting a 99-04 Tail light kit correctly?



Thanx in advance and hoping to get some help and direction.