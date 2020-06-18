Replacement Options for 2001 Mustang SVT Tail Lights-Damaged in Hail Storm

N

Nausican

New Member
Nov 13, 2012
2
0
1
50
Greetings all,

I have a 2001 Mustang SVT Cobra. the Right rear tail light was broken during a surprise hail storm and obvi those are seriously rare and expensive to direct replace. So my questions are:

a) Will the 1999-2004 tail light assembly physically fit into the 2001 SVT?

b) With the wiring harness difference, what is the method for connecting a 99-04 Tail light kit correctly?

Thanx in advance and hoping to get some help and direction.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Kkroeker Drip Rail Replacement Options On Coupe? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
stockish91vert Best Option For Replacing A Trans In A Fox For Cheap??? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
SadbutTrue Replacement 351w Options Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
S Power Steering Rack Replacement Options 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
90GTFIVO Power Steering Pump Replacement Options Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Yellow302 Battery Terminal Issue - Need replacement options. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
chilidipper Replacing or upgrading leather options 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
gashog Lower Grill replacement options? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
M rear bumper replacement options 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
2 Need to replace Front Struts...Says Ford! Opinions / Options? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 13
351crownvic Engine 95 5.0 replacing 93 5.0 questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
R Best clutch cable replacement 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
J Idle issue still!! Replaced several parts.. looking for more ideas!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
S Replacing stock tires and wheels on my 04 Mustang GT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C Convertible windshield replacement 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Red50Fox Fox steering shaft (rag joint replacement) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
R Fuel 87 GT - FUEL LINES - REPLACEMENT / ROUTES?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
J Hazard lights flashing before/after SJB replacement 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
C 87 Convertible pump and cylinder replacement 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
LILCBRA Oil pan gasket change OR starter replacement in a 302 II 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
J Engine replacement advice 4.6 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
0 Replace o2 sensors or not? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
realtex Electrical AC clutch cycle switch replace 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
calmlikeabomb 96 Cobra power steering issue... what is this line? can I replace it? SVT Tech Forum 2
1989FoxFan Interior and Upholstery [Solved!] Should I replace the pads and cables for my top 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
B Paint and Body '86 Four Eye Headlight Fiberglass Assembly - Repair or Replace? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
90sickfox DUSTY'S New Start After Intake Replacement Digital Self-tuning Forum 3
T Exhaust Replacing cats with O/R x pipe and need a tuner Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
pats91 Paint and Body Floor Pan Replacement - Can a SN95/New Edge floorpan be used in a Fox Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
M Engine Knocking nosie after replaced upper intake manifold SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Foxslider Foxbody junkyard direct replacement axles 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 41
A Transmission Replacement Question SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
schelini Motor mounts replacement 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
F Engine Lifter Replacement (W/ heads off) questions SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
C How do you replace the trunk latch on your mustang for a 1977 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 8
V Autolite 4100 Secondary Diaphragm Lever replacement 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
Mantoga320 Replaced my Fox steering rack, not happy 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
U Engine Replacing the gasket on a gt40 head need some advice Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 36
1989FoxFan Interior and Upholstery How to replace convertible top frame rails Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
1989FoxFan Interior and Upholstery Are there any good videos or guides for replacing convertible top Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
R Replacement break pads for 17 PP 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
zack2001 Grille fasteners/clips won't move (Trying to replace the horn) 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
A 66 Coupe- Inner Rocker Replacement tips/tricks 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 9
gearhead77 Fuel Fuel Injector replacement Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 30
K Gauge replace 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B Crank no start 99 4.6 . Gets fuel, obd read p0606 not sure to replace pcm SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
cadeblade99 01 GT Convertible Top Replacement 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
S Best 99-04 Mustang GT clutch kit replacement? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
H Help Please on 1999 Saleen front/rear shock/strut replacement 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
D Replacing Windsor 4.6 with a Romeo 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom