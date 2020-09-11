Replacing bushings

J

JJHstang

Member
Sep 12, 2018
82
4
8
Fort Worth, TX
When I manually push down on my front fenders the shocks seem good not to bouncy or stiff, no noise But when driving and hit some slightly rough road such as railroad crossings small bumps get creaking (may not be how you would explain it) noise.
Do you think buying a bushing kit, link below installed would help. My bushings and tie rod ends seem original. Hard, smashed, seem brittle.
Would help some of the noise and give a better ride?

 

  • Sponsors(?)


rbohm

rbohm

SN Certified Technician
Apr 12, 2002
6,663
540
204
61
tucson,az
chances are the bushing for the spring perch are shot. best do yourself a favor and go to opentracker racing products, or chockostang, the best people to deal with, and get yourself a pair of roller spring perches. that will eliminate the squeaking and give you a better ride as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C New Control Arm VS Replace Bushings & Ball Joint 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
Chieftain 1990 Mustang convertible power door window guide bar bushings. Bottom is replaceable, what about top Bakelite type? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
GT80 Front control arm bushing replacement Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
AlohaStang1 Transmission Extension Housing Bushing/seal Replacement 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
B Suspension How To Replace Upper Control Arm Bushing? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
S Steeda Replacement Shifter Linkage Bushings - 05-10 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
L Replacing Steering Rack Bushings SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
imecoli Door hinge bushing replacement, beware...? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
RUNINAGT clutch pedal bushing/bearing replacement?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Texas Toast Replacement lower control arms with 1 7/16 or 1 9/16 bushings Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
The_Dude replacing power window motor bushings Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
0 Rack bushings replaced SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
reeber Rear Control arm bushing replacement SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
B started replacing front end bushings today! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
M Shifter Ball Bushing Replace On '87 GT 5spd where can I get one? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
M Control Arm Bushings and Ball Joint Replacement W/ Benchvise? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
M Do replacement Spherical LOWER CONTROL ARM bushings exist? if so i need a source SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
2 t5 issue when replacing rear bushing and rear seal Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Chythar Need to replace the output shaft bushing on your T5? Here's the tool to get. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 28
9 Replace A-arms or just bushings Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Scott W How to replace door roller bushing? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
8 Tailhousing Bushing Replacement/Orientation Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
D replacing steering rack bushings... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
fivespeedsteed help replacing anti sway bar bushings. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
H differential dampener necessary? & bushing replacement? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
S Trouble replacing steering rack bushing SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
S Just replaced a-arm bushings....here's some advice... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
K And so it begins... Steering Rack Bushing Replacement 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 15
F Replacement sway bar bushings SVT Tech Forum 0
Grn92LX Does maximum motorsports make a sperical bearing to replace their 3 pc bushing? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
2 Suspension Upgrade to M5400A - What bushing should I replace? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
K Front control arm bushing replacement? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
chefster Rear Bushings Need Replacement;sources? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
Cobra1894 replacing tailshaft bushing... Whats inside it? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
8 Door hinge pin and bushing replacement Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
M Strut Bushing Replacement Realignment Necessary? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 8
Iwvustang How hard is replacing the various IRS Bushings? SVT Tech Forum 6
mike7581 replacing all bushings Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
94-302-vert UCA / LCA Bushings, Replace all with Poly? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
H Lower control arm bushing replacment 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
T Where can I get replacement polyurethane bushings to fit the KB caster plus? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
B replacing axle bushings Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
B replacing front control arm bushings Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
JonJon Replace bushings/isolators? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
TFOB Can you replace door bushings 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
K How-To replace a pawl bushing Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
evintho Electrical Car is undriveable. Pulled codes, replaced parts still no bueno! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
zack2001 Metal throttle body coolant line part name for 05 4.0? Can't find a replacement 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 6
J Saleen seat cover replacement 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
CtCarl Fox What replacement window channel molding do you guys use on an early Fox? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
Similar threads
Top Bottom