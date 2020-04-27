Exhaust Replacing cats with O/R x pipe and need a tuner

Tp90notch

New Member
Sep 15, 2019
Massachusetts
I’m replacing my cats with an off road x pipe. My question is what type of tuner do I need to keep my CEL off when I remove my o2 sensors? Thanks
 

Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Is there a trick , or does my wife just hold it
Mar 7, 2019
675
204
53
56
Sarasota Florida
I did that but kept my o2s.....I have an old Diablo chip that I did not install and know nothing about. I have a big Anderson four inch power pipe headers x with no cats
 
