Hello, On my 1991 GT convertible, the driver door sags a little, took it to a body shop that had done great work for me before..not so good this time. replaced pins and put epoxy or jb weld on bottom of top pin.
Do I need to remove the fender to replace door hinge that attaches to the car body? old one has gap of 1/4 inch bottom one is okay.
Took it to a couple other shops and estimate $500 to remove door and replace hinge, pins, door striker bushing and hinge striker pins (I have all these parts). Shop says could take 2 hours or 12 hours @$46. hour and second shop just said $500. Is this a DYI job?
 

