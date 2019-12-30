Replacing front struts

Its time to replace the front struts on my 2001 GT. The PO lowered my car I think 2 inches. It has gotten to where almost any bump in the road the top of the tire rubs on the top of the fender liner. Question, I am pretty sure just regular stock GT shocks are what I need to replace the existing shocks on the car but wanted to check before I purchased them. I do not think the special struts are used to lower the car. Any advice is welcomed. The front tire size is 245/45zr/17.