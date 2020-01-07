Replacing manual 4.6 motor with one from an automatic

Devon27

The motor went out on my 2000 GT. I found a low miles used one out of an automatic. Will I have any issues with wiring when installing this in my manual car. Is it as simple as just switching over the flywheel and clutch?
Also, I have a performance tuned ecu from the donor automatic vehicle. Will I be able to install this ecu in my manual to take advantage of it?
 

