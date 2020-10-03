Engine Replacing relays?

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

Jun 14, 2007
Hey guys,

I'm wondering if anyone has replaced the ECU and fuel pump relays? Just because of age or because they went bad?

Also if the ECU relay is faulty, what are the symptoms? Will it throw a code?

I have replacement relays for both. I did have my ECU repaired this summer because of some bad capacitors.

Thanks for the help.
 

