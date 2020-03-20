Engine Replacing the gasket on a gt40 head need some advice

U

Ukturf

New Member
Mar 20, 2020
2
0
1
36
Oregon
I recently picked up an 89 GT with a 347 stroker. After spending some time at a tuner to get it road ready I got to bring it home and noticed some oil leaking on to the header causing a potential hazard and small amounts of smoke.

Most everything has been removed from the engine bay AC / EGR as it is shaved with very easy access to just about every component of the motor.

The issue : Oil leaking from left side of the head (facing the motor. or the passenger side.

Can I get some indepth guidance on what steps I should follow to remove the intake/ headers / manifold and then the heads? Is this a simply step by step porcess of unbolting parts placing then aside?

If these is a simple bolt off task after I get the heads off do I

Clean the surface thoroughly with a razor blade
Apply gasket goo. Peramtex? What is recommended? Apply this liberally or sparingly? What areas exactly?
Place the head back on the fresh clean surface with Permatex
Bolt to spec and then re bolt everything back together the way it came off?
Do I need any additional parts to accomplish this?

The goal is take off put back and fire it up running as it should prior to taking it apart? Is this possible

Thanks for the input!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A Dealership said time to replace engine - or take a gamble on intake manifold gasket? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 4
E Valve Seal Replacement? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
R Pulled motor to replace oil pan gasket 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
D 98 3.8L replaced leaking therm gasket, can't seem to burp system now SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 14
killer5.0 Need to replace my timing cover gasket...any gasket recommendations? Tips or tricks for the install? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 53
Similar threads
Dealership said time to replace engine - or take a gamble on intake manifold gasket?
Valve Seal Replacement?
Pulled motor to replace oil pan gasket
98 3.8L replaced leaking therm gasket, can't seem to burp system now
Need to replace my timing cover gasket...any gasket recommendations? Tips or tricks for the install?
Top Bottom