I recently picked up an 89 GT with a 347 stroker. After spending some time at a tuner to get it road ready I got to bring it home and noticed some oil leaking on to the header causing a potential hazard and small amounts of smoke.



Most everything has been removed from the engine bay AC / EGR as it is shaved with very easy access to just about every component of the motor.



The issue : Oil leaking from left side of the head (facing the motor. or the passenger side.



Can I get some indepth guidance on what steps I should follow to remove the intake/ headers / manifold and then the heads? Is this a simply step by step porcess of unbolting parts placing then aside?



If these is a simple bolt off task after I get the heads off do I



Clean the surface thoroughly with a razor blade

Apply gasket goo. Peramtex? What is recommended? Apply this liberally or sparingly? What areas exactly?

Place the head back on the fresh clean surface with Permatex

Bolt to spec and then re bolt everything back together the way it came off?

Do I need any additional parts to accomplish this?



The goal is take off put back and fire it up running as it should prior to taking it apart? Is this possible



Thanks for the input!