Replacing the timing chain in a 95 5.0L

slow04yellow
Sep 12, 2007
- 6
- 0
- 0
Well here's the deal. I sold my old 95 5.0L to my best friend.
Of course, in the first week it breaks. The timing chain was stretched from the nitrous i put through it and it finally went.
It's going to have to be replaced. I have the Haynes manual and I *should* be able to work through this, as I have worked on the stang plenty of times before. This will be the most involved repair i've made on the mustang though.
My question is this...what will I need? I can follow directions, but I'm going to Tennessee Friday to help him with this and I don't want to be stuck without the necessary tools.
Anybody with experience doing this? What tools are going to be needed to get the job done?
Also, is is practical that I can get this done in 1 day? I have moderate experience working on the 95 5.0 (I've replaced the entire ignition system, distributor, basic bolt-ons, etc).
With the proper tools I'm just curious what I'm getting myself into.
