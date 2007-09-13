Replacing the timing chain in a 95 5.0L

Slow04yellow,



A couple of things for you:



A). Forget about cranking the engine to get the crank bolt out… very dangerous. I’ve replaced my harmonic balancer twice on my auto tranny ’95. I use a very simple method of holding the flywheel in place so I can loosen the crank bolt. I just get a short piece of rope and pass a loop through one of the slots in the pulley that bolts to the front of the balancer, then I pass a loop through the bracket for a nearby accessory (such as the smog pump or another handy one down low near the pulley). I pass the rope through each one another time to get a double loop and then tie it off really tight. Once you start to back out the crank bolt the rope will tighten up even more and eventually stop the pulley and crank from turning. Then just continue to apply torque to the crank bolt unit it loosens up. Very safe method and works for me every time!



B). You don’t have to remove the radiator to do this work, but you do have to remove the fan shroud.



Here are some instructions I wrote up on removing the fan shroud when I did mine:



1. Remove the plastic front engine bay cover that covers the fan/radiator etc. Held in with plastic screw retainers. Unscrew the screws and then pry each of the retainers out of their holes. (If the screw won’t unscrew, that means its retainer housing is broken. Just pull the entire thing out with a pliers or something and get new ones.)



2. Remove the CCRM module bracket mounting screws (2), and remove the screw (1) that holds the top of the overflow bottle to the bracket.



3. Unscrew the very small hold-down bolt that holds the CCRM module connector to the CCRM module. It is a non-standard size! Not metric, not inch! Thanks FORD! So, you need a small adjustable wrench to remove it.



4. Now remove the CCRM bracket and CCRM module as a unit.



5. Unscrew the two small bolts that hold the fan housing onto the back of the radiator. One on either side.



6. Remember to pull the electrical connector off of the fan and the overflow bottle top cover, etc.



7. Now you can pull the fan housing up and out of the engine bay. Lift the right side (as you look at the car from the front) up first and angle it up and out of the engine bay with that side coming up and out first. (It mounts into two small hanger tabs, one on either side. You must get it back in those tabs when you reinstall it or it will rattle around and bang against your radiator.)



Note: You can also remove the overflow bottle now since the only thing holding it in at this point is the small tab on the bottom of the bottle that sticks through a slot in the radiator bottom bracket.



Hope that helps. Good luck with it.