Replacing Valve Seals

It is much more difficult and time consuming to replace valve stem seals with the heads on the motor instead of off...



With that said, in order to replace the valve stem seals with the heads still on the block, you will need to do the following:



You will to remove all of your sparkplugs. You are doing this because you will need to use compressed air with a hose/adapter to thread into the spark plug holes.



You will need to remove you upper intake manifold so that way you can have access to remove your valve covers.



With the valve covers off, and the spark plugs out, now you can start working on getting access to the valve stem seals.



If you don't already have one, you will need a valve spring compressor. You can rent one from a local parts store.



You will need to remove all the rocker arms, to release tension on the valves/valve springs. Now, with the rocker arms out of the way, start pulling valve springs one at a time to replace all the valve stem seals. FOR EVERY VALVE YOU ARE WORKING ON, MAKE SURE THAT YOU HAVE FILLED THAT CYLINDER WITH COMPRESSED AIR THROUGH THE SPARK PLUG HOLE OR YOU WILL DROP A VALVE IN THE CYLINDER!



You will use the valve spring compressor to compress each valve spring, remove the two keepers (locks), the retainer, and then decompress the spring so you can remove it from the head. With the valve spring off, you can slide the valve stem seal off the valve stem, and replace it with a new one.



Reassembling the valve spring package is a reversal of the removal process.



Go 1 by 1 until you are all done, making sure not to forget to keep using compressed air in each cylinder to keep the valve seated while the springs are removed.