Restomod concept for '73

Ok so Its been a really really long time since ive posted on here regarding my car. Ive owned it since i was 16 and its been an ongoing project that has taken many directions over the years. However recently ive gotten alot closer to where i want to be with it. Ive come up with this idea and Im sure purists will hate it, but i wonder if anybody thinks it would actually look cool. Im not great with photoshop but i did my best. I think ive found a place locally that can actually make this happen.



Does anybody else enjoy seeing restomods that are really themed? BTW its not like my car is a rare shelby or anything, probably one of the least desired body style of all, but i grew up in this car and felt i could use it as a canvas. id be doig it in vinyl btw.