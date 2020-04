I got a 97 cobra, The car stalled due to a broken clutch cable, long story short the car sat for 4 years. With the current shelter in place, I have time to work on the car. After replacing the clutch cable and battery the car fired right up. With a fuel and coolant leak. I fixed both leaks and drove it to the gas station, 1st gear was fine when I got into 2nd it started miss fire...,what would you suggest to be my next step