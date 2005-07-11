restoration humour

My favorites



rust free! (no charge)

Original condition..(ain't fixed nuthin' ....ever!)

Restoration started..(dissassembled)

restoration nearly complete..(I didn't lose too many parts when dissassembled)

Was told it was off of a Shelby....( by an idiot, I know better, but he DID tell me!)

Excellent restoration project..(EVERYTHING is broken, rusted or missing)

Never had time to finish...(300 years!)

Runs like a bat out of hell...(Funny burnt hair smell, lots of squeeks, most people are repulsed by it, ugly as hell)

Email with any questions.(So I can lie in a non public forum)

Lots of spare parts..(didn't know where they went, might even be Pontiac parts)

Solid...(unable to start restoration, see above. Or rounded off the heads of all the bolts)

Must sell..(police red tagged it a week ago)

You must pick up..(I ain't getting my tractor stuck again) Don't ask how I know this one.

Lots of NEW parts..(still didn't make it run better, i give up)

New sheetmetal ready to install..(shame it doesn't fit)

Taken off of a Shelby....(honest, it was sitting right there on the trunk!)

My Moms car...(Got 27 tickets in it too.... age 55....speeding, evading arrest...crashed it into a house, license

revoked, need bail money)

Clear title...(you just need to find the 3 kids of the guy I got it from, before he died, and have them sign a few papers)

Restored part..(painted)

excellent restored part...(painted, no runs)

concourse restored parts...(painted the right color, no runs)

I could do this for a while. Most of these have actual truth behind them.

Bruce (TX)