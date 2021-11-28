Restoration order

Greetings all,

First timer here. I convinced my father a few years back to give me his 68 coupe. It has been sitting in his barn since the 90s and needs a serious restore. The engine was rebuilt and foged, so that is probably good. I took the interior out and replaced the gas tank. No rust holes anywhere. Trying to think through the order in which I tackle the project. I have a healthy budget and a very mechanically inclined ed team to work with me this winter. Do I tackle the mechanical or take it all apart and send it for paint? You thoughts are appreciated.