Restoration order

Greetings all,
First timer here. I convinced my father a few years back to give me his 68 coupe. It has been sitting in his barn since the 90s and needs a serious restore. The engine was rebuilt and foged, so that is probably good. I took the interior out and replaced the gas tank. No rust holes anywhere. Trying to think through the order in which I tackle the project. I have a healthy budget and a very mechanically inclined ed team to work with me this winter. Do I tackle the mechanical or take it all apart and send it for paint? You thoughts are appreciated.
 

Did you drive it around back then?
Looks pretty clean in those two pics.
Fix the brakes and drive it around. Take Dad for ride.

Funner to drive than work on.

But;
Usually do the body and paint before swapping suspension stuff so primer/ paint dont fall on them.
 
