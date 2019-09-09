Restoration

P

PhilipE

New Member
Feb 26, 2019
3
0
1
65
Atlanta, GA
67 GT with 5.0 302 under restoration. Can the 302 get me 280+ HP or do I need something larger? Would appreciate opinions.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Olivethefet

Olivethefet

Slap me as well as point and laugh
May 17, 2018
1,778
1,227
123
39
Enterprise AL
What year 5.0? Is it a roller motor? People get way more than 280 hp out of 5.0s all the time. That much I can answer. If this is a 5.0 out of a fox I would suggest looking around at some of the builds over on the fox body forum of the site. It doesn't have to be efi either.
 
P

PhilipE

New Member
Feb 26, 2019
3
0
1
65
Atlanta, GA
It's time for me to decide on paint color for my 67 Fastback restoration. Will the value be higher if I choose a classic 67 color or doesn't it matter? I'd appreciate your opinions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Noobz347 What's it Worth? 86 GT Restoration What is it Worth?!?!? 7
T Stationed Overseas and Want to Restore 66 Stang for Wife for 25th Anniversary 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
G 1991 mustang engine compartment restore 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
DarthBubbles 1988 LX 5.0 restoration questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
Woody3882 Did you start the restoration in Arkansas of a 1965 Mustang coupe and sold it in May of 2014 Regional Forums and Event Information 0
9 Restoring a 92 LX Hatchback The Welcome Wagon 10
G Progress Thread 1970 302 Fastback Restoration 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
G Hey everyone, I'm new here, please help a girl out with some advice! Sell or restore? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 58
M Progress Thread '96 Saleen S281 restoration project SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
BP Builds Fox 1989 LX complete restoration - the long slow project car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
L Restore GFX Side Skirts 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
S Quarter Glass Temp Restoration 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
9 What's it Worth? 1990 Restored Mustang 800hp What is it Worth?!?!? 3
2000xp8 Hatch quarter window restoration options? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
doggiedoc Bracket placement help/pics needed - 2001 GT Restoration 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
MineralMan Progress Thread 2001 Bullitt #265 - Build Thread (LOTS OF PICS) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
S ECU restoration challenge The Welcome Wagon 9
W 1990 mustang treated badly, needs restore engine upgrade 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
8 Need Restoration Shop - Nashville/Bowling Green KY Area 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
C Considering rebuilding my 1989 mustang GT 302 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
S ‘99 restoration The Welcome Wagon 1
Habu135 Progress Thread "12th Owner": My '93 Notchback Restoration Thread 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 495
Noobz347 How To Restore a Cracked Dashboard - This is worth a look 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Potomus Pete Petes 90 LX Restore 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 182
gearhead77 Paint and Body Headlight cleanup 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
VOORHEES Family owned 1966 C-code Fastback soon to be out for restoration. PICS ADDED! 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
billison Lx tail light restoration.. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 29
B Possibly Texas Blue Bonnet Restoration 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
seanw Progress Thread 1965 Mustang A-code coupe restoration/build thread 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 86
J New to forum. Doing restoration 66 Mustang coupe. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
Slid Restoring Mach 1 decals 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
R For Sale FS/WTT 1965 Fastback Conversion Resto Mod with Coyote and 6 Spd Clovis, CA Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
C 1974 Hatchback Restore 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
J Fox My Mustang 1993 Limited Edition LX 5.0L FE (Canary Yellow) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
R Late model Junkyard parts for 66 restoration 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
D restorations shops 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
K GT Door molding restoration - suggestions needed 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
R Newbe with a 64.5 restored The Welcome Wagon 2
D First time restore 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
D New from South Carolina with 65 restore 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
D 65 restore The Welcome Wagon 2
Mustang5L5 Mustang Wheel Repair & Restoration 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 46
G found a mustang converible 1972 that I want to buy(restoration) need help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
G found a mustang converible 1972 that I want to buy(restoration) need help The Welcome Wagon 0
7 Recommendations for Indianapolis restoration & repair shops 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
R 03 Fire damaged SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
C 04 V6 Restoration: Stick w/6 or v8 swap? Thoughts? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
L 75 and doing 88 5.0 LX Conv restore (limited) The Welcome Wagon 2
D Restore shop - southern ca 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
JasonRP Progress Thread 1989 GT Hatchback Restoration 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 88
Similar threads
Top Bottom