Restore GFX Side Skirts

Hey everyone,



Very new here, just out of luck. Hopefully someone can help point me in the right direction.



Recently bought a 89' Mustang GT, shes in a bit of rough shape. Nothing I don't think I can't handle.



However, one of many issues. Is the side skirt GFX on the passenger side, it has gotten pretty decently warped. Doesn't sit flush at the moment.



I've been scouring the internet the past few days for some type of replacement part. Websites don't sell them. Oh and of course most parted Fox's near me either, don't have the GFX body kit, or they already sold them.



So instead of buying a new set, was curious if there was possible way to restore them to their former glory?



Appreciate any help in advance.



I have a decent pic of the car showing the side skirts, hopefully it uploads.