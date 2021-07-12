MRaburn
Complete Restoration of family owned since new 1986 Mustang GT. Before I owned it, it was purchased new and driven by my second cousin. SHE was a school teacher. This is the car that got me to create and found StangNet.com
I spent 7 years meticulously restoring this Mustang. Less than 100 miles driven since finishing. Time for me to move on to other projects in the stable.
...tons more pictures linked at bottom of post.
Engine
118k Total Miles on Factory Engine
Rather than cracking open a well running original Ford factory engine I left it alone. Runs great!
Does not run hot or overheat
Little bit of oil at the rear main shows up, but does not drip
Majority of sensors replaced
New water pump
New Magnaflow X Pipe with Cats
New O2 Sensors
New Borla Mufflers with Flowmaster Stainless Full Factory style tips
No interior drone issues with setup.
New fuel tank, fuel pump and pickup
Drivetrain
Nothing was needed. Clutch is good. Trans and syncs are good.
Suspension
New Eibach Pro System Kit - Includes new springs, struts, shocks, swaybars and bushings
Brakes
New booster, master cylinder and rebuilt proportioning valve
New front rotors, pads, bearings, brake lines
Wheels/Tires
New LMR 10 Hole 15x7 Wheels
New Cooper Cobra 235/60R 15" Tires
Body
Complete top to bottom factory refresh paint job with top quality paint.
Door jams done as well.
Rear deck notorious for rust up top rebuilt from 2 good halves
C Pillar lead filler in joint removed and filled with safe metal filler
All trim painted or replaced and painted in body factory gray
All original glass accept new windshield
Cowl cover, wiper arms
Factory style UV grade hood graphic
Exterior badges and decals
LED bulbs on all signal/parking lights
Headlights
Interior
Where to begin? If it could be replaced it was.
Converted from Red to Gray interior. Modern OEM grade paint used, does not scratch off
Replaced...
Dash Pad
TMI Interior seat kit and new front foam.
Seat frames detailed and painted.
TMI Headrests
TMI Door panels
TMI Headliner
TMI Visors
Seat belts
ACC front and rear hatch carpet
Has factory radio/cassette with new Kicker speakers front and back
Shift boot and shift knob
Window motors and glass bushings
All new inner felt window belts and weather strips
All new window and door rubbers
Switch plate covers
Sourced quality C pillar interior panels not UV damaged
Door strikers and bushings
Body grommets
All new interior screws where applicable
Kept all original factory insulation
Left to do for new owner if desired:
A/C conversion to R134A with an LMR kit. I built it as a fair weather vehicle and did not consider replacing A/C in the project since the windows would be down.
This car never had any modifications done since new. A true survivor. I doubt you will find a more clean and original style restoration.
Restoration Resource details on StangNet
Google Photo Album
Asking $28k.
