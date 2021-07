StangNet Project 86 Mustang GT 290 new photos added to shared album

Asking $28k.​

Complete Restoration of family owned since new 1986 Mustang GT. Before I owned it, it was purchased new and driven by my second cousin. SHE was a school teacher. This is the car that got me to create and found StangNet.comI spent 7 years meticulously restoring this Mustang. Less than 100 miles driven since finishing. Time for me to move on to other projects in the stable....tons more pictures linked at bottom of post.118k Total Miles on Factory EngineRather than cracking open a well running original Ford factory engine I left it alone. Runs great!Does not run hot or overheatLittle bit of oil at the rear main shows up, but does not dripMajority of sensors replacedNew water pumpNew Magnaflow X Pipe with CatsNew O2 SensorsNew Borla Mufflers with Flowmaster Stainless Full Factory style tipsNo interior drone issues with setup.New fuel tank, fuel pump and pickupNothing was needed. Clutch is good. Trans and syncs are good.New Eibach Pro System Kit - Includes new springs, struts, shocks, swaybars and bushingsNew booster, master cylinder and rebuilt proportioning valveNew front rotors, pads, bearings, brake linesNew LMR 10 Hole 15x7 WheelsNew Cooper Cobra 235/60R 15" TiresComplete top to bottom factory refresh paint job with top quality paint.Door jams done as well.Rear deck notorious for rust up top rebuilt from 2 good halvesC Pillar lead filler in joint removed and filled with safe metal fillerAll trim painted or replaced and painted in body factory grayAll original glass accept new windshieldCowl cover, wiper armsFactory style UV grade hood graphicExterior badges and decalsLED bulbs on all signal/parking lightsHeadlightsWhere to begin? If it could be replaced it was.Converted from Red to Gray interior. Modern OEM grade paint used, does not scratch offReplaced...Dash PadTMI Interior seat kit and new front foam.Seat frames detailed and painted.TMI HeadrestsTMI Door panelsTMI HeadlinerTMI VisorsSeat beltsACC front and rear hatch carpetHas factory radio/cassette with new Kicker speakers front and backShift boot and shift knobWindow motors and glass bushingsAll new inner felt window belts and weather stripsAll new window and door rubbersSwitch plate coversSourced quality C pillar interior panels not UV damagedDoor strikers and bushingsBody grommetsAll new interior screws where applicableKept all original factory insulationLeft to do for new owner if desired:A/C conversion to R134A with an LMR kit. I built it as a fair weather vehicle and did not consider replacing A/C in the project since the windows would be down.This car never had any modifications done since new. A true survivor. I doubt you will find a more clean and original style restoration.Restoration Resource details on StangNet