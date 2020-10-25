Restoring 83 5.0 GT help on improved brakes

8

83gtresto

New Member
Oct 25, 2020
1
0
0
61
tx
I located and bought back an 83 5.0 GT that I bought new. It is pretty gone in some ways. The front bumper cover is gone and the panel that holds the headlights is missing. The rear bumper cover is pretty bad too. I have been looking for replacements for a few days but haven't had much luck, any help here would be appreciated.

The other thing is the brakes, they are stock. Back when it was newer I jokingly called them Pinto brakes because they were about the same size as the old ford pinto. I read something about later model brake parts retrofitting. I would like to get rid of the 4 lug wheels. it's the only V8 car I ever had with 4 lug wheels.

I have a fabrication shop and have been thinking about making a one off fiberglass front bumper cover replica, but that is a lot of work. Does anyone know of a source for 83 front bumper covers, also does anyone know of a good brake upgrade that gives serious stopping power without buying aftermarket parts.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
17,438
5,616
193
polk county florida
www.stangnet.com

Brakes - The Ultimate 4-lug/5-lug Brake Conversion/upgrade Thread

Starting this thread with the hopes of reducing the number of 5-lug or general brake upgrade threads that have been appearing on the forums since most of the major brake conversion sites have gone down. This thread will be strictly informational, and any off-topic banter or user specific...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Red50Fox
88 Mustang GT 5 lug / disc conversion (almost done!) parking brake question
Replies
10
Views
702
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Red50Fox
Red50Fox
D
Brakes Wilwood 4 Lug Brakes on 1990 Mustang GT
Replies
23
Views
893
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
DarthBubbles
1988 LX 5.0 restoration questions
Replies
22
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
DarthBubbles
DarthBubbles
G
+40-45mm offset 17x9” wheel recommendations for 93 cobra
Replies
20
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
KRUISR
K
91TwighlightGT
Favorite Fox Bodystyle
Replies
68
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
BlakeusMaximus
BlakeusMaximus
Top Bottom