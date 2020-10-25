Restoring 83 5.0 GT help on improved brakes

I located and bought back an 83 5.0 GT that I bought new. It is pretty gone in some ways. The front bumper cover is gone and the panel that holds the headlights is missing. The rear bumper cover is pretty bad too. I have been looking for replacements for a few days but haven't had much luck, any help here would be appreciated.



The other thing is the brakes, they are stock. Back when it was newer I jokingly called them Pinto brakes because they were about the same size as the old ford pinto. I read something about later model brake parts retrofitting. I would like to get rid of the 4 lug wheels. it's the only V8 car I ever had with 4 lug wheels.



I have a fabrication shop and have been thinking about making a one off fiberglass front bumper cover replica, but that is a lot of work. Does anyone know of a source for 83 front bumper covers, also does anyone know of a good brake upgrade that gives serious stopping power without buying aftermarket parts.