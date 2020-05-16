Restoring a 92 LX Hatchback

Not new to Mustangs, just new to restoring a 92.For the last 50+ years I restored and sold 65-68 Fastbacks. They are hard to find at a decent price now to restore. I bought this 5.0 hatchback 5 speed in 2003 for the engine and drive train. I was planning on building a Factory Five Cobra, but went in another direction for a performance and track car. Race SCCA autocross and run at VIR on occasion with a Miata that I just sold. Decided to pull the 92 out of the weeds and to do a restoration to make it a driver and an occasional auto cross car, not expecting quick times without investing a lot of money, which I am not going to do. Always liked the body of the Fox. I do engine, body, paint everything so I won't be farming any work out. I enjoy reading the posts on the site.