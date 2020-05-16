Restoring a 92 LX Hatchback

9

92mustang74

New Member
Apr 26, 2020
1
0
0
74
virginia
Not new to Mustangs, just new to restoring a 92.For the last 50+ years I restored and sold 65-68 Fastbacks. They are hard to find at a decent price now to restore. I bought this 5.0 hatchback 5 speed in 2003 for the engine and drive train. I was planning on building a Factory Five Cobra, but went in another direction for a performance and track car. Race SCCA autocross and run at VIR on occasion with a Miata that I just sold. Decided to pull the 92 out of the weeds and to do a restoration to make it a driver and an occasional auto cross car, not expecting quick times without investing a lot of money, which I am not going to do. Always liked the body of the Fox. I do engine, body, paint everything so I won't be farming any work out. I enjoy reading the posts on the site.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


W

Warhorse Racing

Active Member
Feb 10, 2019
80
49
28
United States
92mustang74 said:
Not new to Mustangs, just new to restoring a 92.For the last 50+ years I restored and sold 65-68 Fastbacks. They are hard to find at a decent price now to restore. I bought this 5.0 hatchback 5 speed in 2003 for the engine and drive train. I was planning on building a Factory Five Cobra, but went in another direction for a performance and track car. Race SCCA autocross and run at VIR on occasion with a Miata that I just sold. Decided to pull the 92 out of the weeds and to do a restoration to make it a driver and an occasional auto cross car, not expecting quick times without investing a lot of money, which I am not going to do. Always liked the body of the Fox. I do engine, body, paint everything so I won't be farming any work out. I enjoy reading the posts on the site.
Click to expand...
You don’t have to spend a ton of money to make a Fox Body a competitive autocross car. Check out my “Budget Autocross” videos. They showcase and review budget-friendly mods that will make a huge difference in how your car handles on course. With the right setup, these cars can be amazing at autocross!

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gtI9sXSTAIA&t


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD0fMKnKEnI&t


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0PmtfhN_uI&t


My channel is dedicated to providing autocross tips for 79-04 Mustangs. There’s even a whole series about my 1992 GT that shows how I made the car competitive in CAM-T without cutting up a classic.

If you have any questions, please ask. I’m happy to help.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C 1974 Hatchback Restore 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
JasonRP Progress Thread 1989 GT Hatchback Restoration 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 88
Chris Petti 1989 Mustang Lx Hatch, Auto With Od Resurrection. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
jtfairlane '89 Hatchback Restoration Questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
G Progress Thread 1970 302 Fastback Restoration 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
G Hey everyone, I'm new here, please help a girl out with some advice! Sell or restore? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 56
M Progress Thread '96 Saleen S281 restoration project SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
BP Builds Fox 1989 LX complete restoration - the long slow project car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
L Restore GFX Side Skirts 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
S Quarter Glass Temp Restoration 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
9 What's it Worth? 1990 Restored Mustang 800hp What is it Worth?!?!? 3
2000xp8 Hatch quarter window restoration options? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
doggiedoc Bracket placement help/pics needed - 2001 GT Restoration 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
MineralMan Progress Thread 2001 Bullitt #265 - Build Thread (LOTS OF PICS) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
S ECU restoration challenge The Welcome Wagon 9
W 1990 mustang treated badly, needs restore engine upgrade 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
P Restoration 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
8 Need Restoration Shop - Nashville/Bowling Green KY Area 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
C Considering rebuilding my 1989 mustang GT 302 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
S ‘99 restoration The Welcome Wagon 1
Noobz347 How To Restore a Cracked Dashboard - This is worth a look 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Potomus Pete Petes 90 LX Restore 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 115
gearhead77 Paint and Body Headlight cleanup 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
VOORHEES Family owned 1966 C-code Fastback soon to be out for restoration. PICS ADDED! 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
billison Lx tail light restoration.. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 29
B Possibly Texas Blue Bonnet Restoration 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
seanw Progress Thread 1965 Mustang A-code coupe restoration/build thread 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 83
J New to forum. Doing restoration 66 Mustang coupe. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
Slid Restoring Mach 1 decals 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
R For Sale FS/WTT 1965 Fastback Conversion Resto Mod with Coyote and 6 Spd Clovis, CA Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
J Fox My Mustang 1993 Limited Edition LX 5.0L FE (Canary Yellow) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
R Late model Junkyard parts for 66 restoration 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
D restorations shops 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
K GT Door molding restoration - suggestions needed 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
R Newbe with a 64.5 restored The Welcome Wagon 2
D First time restore 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
D New from South Carolina with 65 restore 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
D 65 restore The Welcome Wagon 2
Mustang5L5 Wheel Restoration 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 45
G found a mustang converible 1972 that I want to buy(restoration) need help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
G found a mustang converible 1972 that I want to buy(restoration) need help The Welcome Wagon 0
7 Recommendations for Indianapolis restoration & repair shops 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
R 03 Fire damaged SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
C 04 V6 Restoration: Stick w/6 or v8 swap? Thoughts? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
L 75 and doing 88 5.0 LX Conv restore (limited) The Welcome Wagon 2
D Restore shop - southern ca 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
1994GT5.8L Progress Thread 94-95 Tail Light Restoration 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
G 1986 5.0 fuel pump not priming Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
M 1976 2+2 restoration The Welcome Wagon 2
6 Newb2 need good restoration advice 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
Similar threads
Top Bottom