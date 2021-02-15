Interior and Upholstery Restoring the Door Panels On Destiny the '86 GT

8

I'm restoring the door panels on my '86 GT convertible.

The door panel vinyl is in great shape, but like most of these foxes, the cardboard behind the vinyl and carpet has warped due to water damage. This also affected the door panel carpet, so that will be replaced as well. Someone before me had also removed both door lock switches and cracked both door lock bezels so I plan to replace a handful of hardware pieces. Lastly, there's the inner door felt strips. They seem to be in decent shape so I'm going to reuse them for now.

It's going to be a tedious process but I'm looking forward to it. I'm a big fan of the small details and love the little victories to stay motivated.

Here's the plan for the full door panel restoration:
  • Replace backing cardboard
  • Replace lower panel carpet (Leaving out the map pockets. Not a fan.)
  • Replace all damaged hardware (bezels, switches, housing brackets, screws, etc.)
  • Reuse original vinyl
  • Reuse original inner door felt strips
  • Clean everything up
All replacement parts and hardware were purchased from LMR.

Below are a couple of pics of the current state of the panels. I plan to share some photos of the progress and results.

Door panel front_before_ds.jpg

Front of driver side door panel. (Note the large window switch hole for convertibles. I've already removed the metal frame hardware in order to soak it in some CLR to clean it up a bit.)

Door panel_Window switch bracket_ds.jpg

Cleaned up pretty nice. You can even make out the Ford branding, part number, and location reference (TOP) again.

Door panel front_before_ps.jpg

Front of passenger side door panel

Door panel back_before_ds.jpg

Back of driver side door panel. Obvious warping due to water damage.

Door panel back_before_ps.jpg

Back of passenger side door panel. Same issues with water damage. (Note the remnants of factory sound deadener. I'll also need to find a new solution for sound deadener when I'm done with these panels. The original stuff ain't cutting it and I'm not putting it back in there with these new panels.)

If anybody has any questions or recommendations feel free to chime in.

Cheers!
 

