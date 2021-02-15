Replace backing cardboard

Replace lower panel carpet (Leaving out the map pockets. Not a fan.)

Replace all damaged hardware (bezels, switches, housing brackets, screws, etc.)

Reuse original vinyl

Reuse original inner door felt strips

Clean everything up

I'm restoring the door panels on my '86 GT convertible.The door panel vinyl is in great shape, but like most of these foxes, the cardboard behind the vinyl and carpet has warped due to water damage. This also affected the door panel carpet, so that will be replaced as well. Someone before me had also removed both door lock switches and cracked both door lock bezels so I plan to replace a handful of hardware pieces. Lastly, there's the inner door felt strips. They seem to be in decent shape so I'm going to reuse them for now.It's going to be a tedious process but I'm looking forward to it. I'm a big fan of the small details and love the little victories to stay motivated.Here's the plan for the full door panel restoration:All replacement parts and hardware were purchased from LMR.Below are a couple of pics of the current state of the panels. I plan to share some photos of the progress and results.