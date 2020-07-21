Restromod Steering

hooligan169
Jul 30, 2019
- 2
- 0
- 1
- 52
I have been thinking of a new project; a 1970 notch back. The one I am looking at is a rolling chassis.
Most of the steering is missing. What would be involved in putting in the whole steering system from the rack & pinion to steering wheel from a 2005 or newer Mustang? Is it even possible?
