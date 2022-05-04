Fuel Return Line for EFI Conversion

Hey everyone. I have an 85 mustang that was a 4 cylinder car, previous owner swapped in a 92 5.0. Currently carbureted and going to swap to efi using a Fitech kit. Trying to think of the easiest way to run a return line, hopefully avoid dropping the tank. Has anyone used the vent on top that goes to the charcoal canister? Was thinking about running the return to there. Also thought about taking out the sending unit and brazing a fitting onto there.

Third option would be could I just replace with this sending unit? Looks like it already has a return
www.gastankdepot.com

SUFM-07 Sending Unit for 1984-1985 Ford Mustang

<br /><br /><img border="0" src="/lib/yhst-136189531252563/p65warrning.jpg" width="320" height="100" /><br /><br /> Gas tank sending unit <br /><br /> Applications: <br /><br />1984-85 Mustang 2.3L, 3.8L, 5.0L Engines<br /><br /> Line Size: 3/8" <br /><br /> OEM Ford ParI # E4ZF-9275-BA<br /><br...
www.gastankdepot.com www.gastankdepot.com
 

Top Bottom