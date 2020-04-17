Rev limiter 2008 GT

Dale GTCS
Getting ready to install a shift light on my 2008 and I want to set the rev limiter a little higher so I can take it right up to the limit with out getting the limiter kicking in unless I miss a shift, (which I am sure non of us ever do ). does any one know if this has to be done by the tuner or will a hand held be able to make this adjustment?
Looking forward to a day when we can go back to the track
