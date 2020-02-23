Reverse lights wont turn off..

Brads2000

Brads2000

New Member
Jan 8, 2019
7
0
1
36
Alabama
I have a 2000 3.8, t-5 .
Reverse lights wont turn off even though the reverse switch is unplugged... Any suggestions?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C Electrical Manual swap: Neutral Safety Switch and Reverse Lights ?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
Driver460sz Electrical 1986 (5-spd) mustang reverse lights not working. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
H Reverse Tail Light Swap - '14 lights on a '16. Weird right? 2015+ Specific Tech 0
M Drivetrain 1995 Mustang Gt Car Won't Start. And Reverse Light Stay On 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
B.erazo712 Reverse Lights Not Working? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Similar threads
Electrical Manual swap: Neutral Safety Switch and Reverse Lights ??
Electrical 1986 (5-spd) mustang reverse lights not working.
Reverse Tail Light Swap - '14 lights on a '16. Weird right?
Drivetrain 1995 Mustang Gt Car Won't Start. And Reverse Light Stay On
Reverse Lights Not Working?
Top Bottom