Reverse wire to a new head unit

Installed a new Kenwood head unit in my 2002 for handsfree, Android Auto and other features. Going to put in a backup cam as well, because my wife has become dependent on a backup cam and sometimes needs to move or use the Stang (and I'll admit it is nice sometimes too)

I understand where I need to hook up the reverse wire from the head unit electrically (between the reverse switch off the transmission and the hot side of the bulbs). Wondering if anyone found a convenient spot to tap up front in the car? Preferably without having to run the wire all the way to the trunk or pull apart a harness midway.

I have found a lot of threads and info, but none that points me to the wire. Seems likely a black/pink wire according to my Haynes manual and a quick investigation with a multimeter in the trunk.

Other threads I looked at:
Reverse Switch (backup lights) - talks about the wire but was a switch problem
Integrating a head unit into your Mach 460 Sound System (2001 - 2004) - doesn't talk about the reverse wire
Several YouTube videos and other boards were the same
 
