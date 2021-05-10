92droptopfox
New Member
-
- Mar 3, 2020
-
- 3
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 21
My saga began a year ago, I finished up replacing the intake gaskets on my 92' fox 5.0 and jumped with friends car, unknowingly reversed cables. Noticed smoke coming from the coil/ driver's side area. Seconds later, pulled the cables off. Had to replace fried coil but eventually ran not so great. Drove 15 min til batt died, towed home. Replaced cooked alternator too but hasn't started since. Car has spark and fuel but no start. Went over timing again, seemed ok. Took to reputable shop, they rechecked all my work but found injectors firing at every (4 times vs 1) eng stroke via noid lite, flooding cylinders. Swapped ECM with good used one, also new distributor and some of the harness. 40 yr exp trusted mech says he's out of ideas. Hoping to find a lead on why injectors are receiving so much pulse signal. Car has Trickflo heads and some light mods, maybe 20K on motor reb. Really appreciate any info to get this ole Stang on fire again!