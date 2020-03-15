Reviews of RCI Headers

Here are photos of the headers I ordered for my 1970 mustang, 351 stroker with 225 twisted wedge high port heads and the Heidts mustang 2 IFS front suspension kit.In both of these photos it is visually apparent that the collector for the passenger side header has been welded at to severe of an angle toward the center of the car. When mounted the collector points toward the center of the mustang.In this photo you can see that the header flange is prevented from mounting to the head because tube 3 is hitting the frame. This is about 4” behind where the Heidts mustang 2 IFS has been welded to the frame. You can see that the motor mount has been moved from being in the way of the header. Also notice that this is without having any form of header gasket even installed yet. The front of the header is still approximately 1/2” to 3/4”from the mounting surface on the head.Headers cost - $659Shipping - $129.89To be able to return these headers for a refund, George from RCI informed me that I would be responsible for return shipping and that I would only be refunded the cost of the headers themselves. It does not matter that these headers hit the frame or that the collector is welded on at the wrong angle. It’s not the fault of RCI, it’s my fault or my cars fault.Total shipping $259.78Now if I paid for the shipping both ways then I would only get back a refund of $529.11. That’s a pretty sweet deal for RCI. Not to much for the consumer. I don't know of another company that’s still in business that penalizes a consumer because their products were not made properly.That is my experience with RCI Headers. I would like to hear other experiences.