Reviving one that's been sitting 20+ years

It was suggested that I post up a little build thread of the latest POS I decided to try and bring back to life so I'll give it a try.
Awhile back I started following a guy that goes by 50Tussin on youtube. I liked that he brought back to life rough fox cars and showed the progress of upgrades through his track outings. I already had a car that I was going to the track with occasionally, but really wanted to put together something I found in a field and drug out. A buddy of mine knew of a 79 model and he teased me with it for a while. He finally decided he wasn't going to attempt to mess with it and let me get in touch with the guy who owned the land that I dug it out of. That was back in February and this is the progress I've made since:
Awhile back I started following a guy that goes by 50Tussin on youtube. I liked that he brought back to life rough fox cars and showed the progress of upgrades through his track outings. I already had a car that I was going to the track with occasionally, but really wanted to put together something I found in a field and drug out. A buddy of mine knew of a 79 model and he teased me with it for a while. He finally decided he wasn't going to attempt to mess with it and let me get in touch with the guy who owned the land that I dug it out of. That was back in February and this is the progress I've made since: