Reviving one that's been sitting 20+ years

Aug 21, 2021
Virginia
It was suggested that I post up a little build thread of the latest POS I decided to try and bring back to life so I'll give it a try.

Awhile back I started following a guy that goes by 50Tussin on youtube. I liked that he brought back to life rough fox cars and showed the progress of upgrades through his track outings. I already had a car that I was going to the track with occasionally, but really wanted to put together something I found in a field and drug out. A buddy of mine knew of a 79 model and he teased me with it for a while. He finally decided he wasn't going to attempt to mess with it and let me get in touch with the guy who owned the land that I dug it out of. That was back in February and this is the progress I've made since:

IMG_4708.jpeg
IMG_4740.jpeg
IMG_4711.jpeg
IMG_4712.jpeg
IMG_4713.jpeg
IMG_4717.jpeg
IMG_5226.jpeg
IMG_5244.JPG
IMG_5344.jpeg
IMG_5345.jpeg
 

Aug 21, 2021
Virginia
The car sat for 20+ years that I can tell with no suspension and only one wheel on it. I dug it out and sat it on blocks and whatever I could find in the field to poke around underneath to make sure it wasn't too far gone. I paid the guy scrap price for it and got it home. The day I went to get it off my trailer and into my driveway the cable popped, what a good sign!!! I knew to add some straps to it while letting it roll off the trailer in the event something crazy happened. How cool would it have been to destroy my packed single car garage and the car sitting in there with an absolute POS. I'm in the process of getting a bigger garage built, so this thing has been built 100% in my driveway in true low budget fashion. I've stripped it down, pressure washed it, wire brushed the surface rust underneath and inside and treated it with rust reformer. The interior floor has been painted with black Farm and Implement paint to make it look better after the rust reformer since it's probably not going to get any carpet. It has some rust holes, but not bad in my opinion. Nothing a riveted in old license plate can't handle. Did I mention thing has been a mouse mansion for a while!!!!
IMG_5354.jpeg
IMG_5479.jpeg
 
Top Bottom