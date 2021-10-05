Reviving one that's been sitting 20+ years

The car sat for 20+ years that I can tell with no suspension and only one wheel on it. I dug it out and sat it on blocks and whatever I could find in the field to poke around underneath to make sure it wasn't too far gone. I paid the guy scrap price for it and got it home. The day I went to get it off my trailer and into my driveway the cable popped, what a good sign!!! I knew to add some straps to it while letting it roll off the trailer in the event something crazy happened. How cool would it have been to destroy my packed single car garage and the car sitting in there with an absolute POS. I'm in the process of getting a bigger garage built, so this thing has been built 100% in my driveway in true low budget fashion. I've stripped it down, pressure washed it, wire brushed the surface rust underneath and inside and treated it with rust reformer. The interior floor has been painted with black Farm and Implement paint to make it look better after the rust reformer since it's probably not going to get any carpet. It has some rust holes, but not bad in my opinion. Nothing a riveted in old license plate can't handle. Did I mention thing has been a mouse mansion for a while!!!!