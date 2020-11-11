Rewired and now no starter

I replaced the following harnesses, taillight, turn signal switch, engine feed, neutral safety and headlight. Now, when I turn the key to "start" position nothing happens. Starter does not turn, does not click, makes no noise at all. I also replaced the ground from the solenoid to the starter. When I did that the negative post on the starter came out of the starter housing. I mean when I turned the nut holding the old ground, the whole post turned and came out of the starter housing. I put it back in and secured the ground but nothing happens when I turn key to start. Is the starter toast ? Is there a way to troubleshoot before I spring for a new starter ? Should the solenoid "click" when I turn key to start ? It does'nt, make any noise at' all.
 

Top Bottom