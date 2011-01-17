Rewiring a Classic Mustang

This will be a two part writeup as I have yet to completely remove my old wiring harness. I did remove the engine harness shortly after it shorted out and "let the smoke out".At this point you're probably wondering where you should start. The AAW instructions are not structured in a way where they say..."Step 1 - Do This." Like I mentioned previously they outline the wire hookups, how it should be done, roughly how to route the bundles and generally what order to do it in. As far as mounting and routing the whole thing it doesn't exactly say when to do that.My idea to start tackling this process was to first mount the new fusebox. In my last post I mentioned that this should not be the first thing you do. The reason I say this is that once the fusebox is mounted in place it becomes very difficult to manage the wires and routing them correctly through and under the dash will soon become you're nightmare. Luckily for me, once I mounted it and looked at the mess I decided there is no way I'm going to fool with this while I have the fusebox mounted. Before I got any further I decided to consult the minds of stanget to see if leaving the fusebox unmounted while the branches are routed is advisable, it turns out that this was the case.However, with all that said, it isn't the worst idea to at least get the holes drilled for the fusebox as a first step. At this point I'll give a little writeup on how I did that before I get on to the true second step of this process.For the 67-68 cars, the fusebox mounts in the same general area as the old fusebox, right above the accelerator pedal. See pages 6 and 7 of the instructions provided in my previous post. AAW provides two templates for the drilling the necessary holes, or should I say hole. Only one is actually needed. One of the templates is for drilling from the engine bay side and the other is for drilling from underneath the dash. I thought I'd better be able to access the area from in the car because I have my engine in the car. After doing this though it might actually have been easier to do it from the engine bay side.As I mentioned the instructions provide a template for doing this. But when you get the kit and look at the instructions you'll notice they are printed front and back so if you cut the template out of the paper they give you then you just screwed up the directions on the other side. So I took a sheet of tracing paper and copied the template onto that and then transfered that onto a piece of cardboard so I could have it on something sturdier.When I started peering underneath my dash, a few things became clear. One, I was going to have to remove the blower motor if I wanted any chance of getting to the fusebox location. (I have an A/C car, I don't remember if the blower motor is in the same spot for the non a/c cars.) I also have a center console and determined it would be easier if I were to remove that too. So after about 15 minutes of cursing and struggling I finally got the blower motor out and got down to business.View with the template in placeUnfortunately the hole that has to be drilled is way up at the top of the template. I think you can just barely make it out at the very top of the next picture.The instructions say to use a 1/8" drill bit. I go to my stash and find I have a few. Good thing to because I ended up getting the hole drilled in an unconventional fashion. I say that because while I have a small drill, only 12V, I was having a difficulty getting it up into the space under the dash to drill the hole, even with the drill bit all the way in the collet. I got the drill bit at least on the hole and tried to get it started. Five seconds later, snap! Drill bit broke, damn. Well I figured, it's shorter now maybe I can fit the drill in there. Positioned it and it still didn't fit very well. Decided to try it again, snap! Broke the damn thing again.I sit back for a minute trying to figure the best way to tackle this. I look down at the now nub of a drill bit and figure, what the hell I'll stick it in the chuck and see what happens. At this point it's only like 3/16-1/4" long. However this time it does fit and works like a charm, drilled right through.I don't really recommend breaking your 1/8" drill bit twice in order to do this but hell it worked for me.Just to give you an idea of how it mounts and the mess that follows I'll share a couple of pictures.After looking at this I decided it was going to be really difficult to manage all this with not only my fusebox mounted but my old wiring harness still in place.I decided to pull the fusebox and re-evaluate the situation. This brings me to the true Step 2.I ended up coming to the conclusion that before I dive into this installation I really needed to get organized. I needed a clear, clean workspace first and foremost and I needed to organize the tools I'd be using. This is just one of those things that will make your life so much easier. It's something that definitely should be done prior to any project and this one is no exception. In fact this demands organization. Think of the massive amounts of tiny components in the supplementary packaging. You want to keep track of those things, fuses, connectors, hardware, etc. I don't have a huge amount of workspace, only about a 1/4 of a 2 car garage but for something like this you could honestly manage with even less. You just need a "home base" as I call it. Somewhere you can lay out all the components without the fear of losing something. In my case I have a workbench that's about 6 ft x 2.5 ft.On the topic of tools and organization I've got a small list of electrical tools you'll more than likely need to do this.- Wire strippers and cutters- Ratcheting crimper (not necessary to have a ratcheting crimper but I prefer them)- Soldering iron and solder (I'll update with the solder I end up using)- Heat shrink assortment- Heat gun or hairdryer (which is how I used to roll)- Multimeter- Some kind of bundling means (electrical tape, zip ties, wire loom, etc, I'll let you know what and what combination of things I use)Those are the big ones. If I realize I've missed something I'll update this.Once you feel that you are adequately organized it's time to pull that old harness out if you haven't already. I just finished getting mine out today, I'll hopefully get a little guide together by tomorrow evening. This isn't particularly hard but I have a couple of tips that might make things go a little smoother.