I thought I'd share with you my experience rewiring a classic Mustang using a modified American Autowire (AAW) chassis wiring harness. This thread will be an update as I go because I am writing it in the midst of installing the kit. Now while the kit I am using is AAW, much of the information and methods I use can be transfered when installing other wiring kits, such as the Painless kit.
Now a little background.
This chassis harness I bought is made for "modified" Mustangs. By modified they mean that you've added aftermarket electrical upgrades, i.e. electric fan, electric fuel pump, one wire alternator, electronic ignition, so on and so forth. For more information on this particular kit see the AAW website.
1967-1968 Ford Mustang Wiring Harness
Why did I buy this kit?
When I was shopping around for a chassis I had almost predetermined what I wanted, the Painless harness. They're a well established name and everyone seems to rave about them. Well after consulting the minds of stangnet I decided that AAW was the kit for me. My main reason for choosing the AAW is that it offered more than the Painless kit and cost less. Some of the features it has that the Painless kit doesn't are:
1. Larger fusebox
2. Includes new ignition switch, new headlight switch, new dimmer switch
3. Includes a large gauge wire for one wire alternators with a fusible link already integrated into the wire. I thought this was neat because my one wire setup was a bit bulky and awkward.
Those are the biggest ones that spring to mind, check out my original thread for more comparison.
http://www.stangnet.com/mustang-for...erican-autowire-chassis-wiring-harnesses.html
So onto to the installation!
First, here are some pictures of what came in the kit:
The case was very nice, good first impression
I had taken the main harness out of the box at this point, so don't worry! These are the supplemental kits. They include for example a fuse and relay kit, terminal kit, rear wiring kit and a few others.
Here is the main harness laid out on my bed
Fuse box. Each spot is labeled, standard on pretty much all cars but very nice for something aftermarket, specific to your car.
Relay bank for the headlight switch, fog lights, horn Enables us to run high powered halogen lights or if you're running stock lights, keeps that headlight switch from burning up! (I've gone through a few). Also good for aftermarket fog lights.
Coming up, Step 1, familiarizing yourself with the harness and instructions.
