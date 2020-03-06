Ride height Measurements/SVE coilover spacer

Hi everyone! I have a 2004 GT and have a couple questions regarding my suspension. Long story short, my front suspension was shot. I was going to order a set of lowering springs along with all the other odds and ends to redo my suspension, but instead a buddy of mine gave me a set of SVE coilovers he had that he purchased a while back and never used. My first question is what is the stock ride height from ground to the top of the wheel well/fender? Measuring it before i put the coilovers on was an after thought, but I would like to know how far I did drop it. My tire size is 275/35/18 up front and 285/35/18 in the rear.

My next question is about the SVE coilovers themselves. I saw online that they include a metal spacer to stick between the top of the coilover and the bottom of the caster/camber plates included with the kit. Well those were missing from what he gave me (But it was free, so i can't really complain). I reached out to LMR about it and they do not sell these spacers separately, and they could not give me the dimensions of it to make one myself. Does anyone happen to have these and can measure them for me so I can make one myself? The car rides like crap without it, and it feels like the springs just don't have enough preload on them, which I assume is what this spacer is supposed to accomplish. Any help/input would be great!