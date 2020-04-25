Ridiculous vibration

So I have tried looking around and found a few different things but nothing quiet fitting for me.



1989 mustang GT 306 w/ svo heads and xcam explorer intake. Nothing overly crazy but I have a nasty vibration coming from the trans area/shifter as my rpms go up. You can begin to feel it around 2500 but really shows at 3k. This vibration comes whether I'm sitting in garage or driving down the street, with or without the clutch in. As I've worked on fixing the car up and done thing to it to help it be reliable and smooth I've kind of chased the vibration. I feel like I've covered all the basics that I read about in other posts Everything below I've done....

FRPP aluminum drove shaft w ujoints

New 3:73 gears

New clutch w/FRPP 50oz flywheel, new hearing with it.

New FRPP 50oz balancer

New Hurst shifter

Have electric fans

New wheels and tires balanced



Appreciate any input on ideas. Just wondering if it means rebuild/ new trans. Wife will really love hearing that.