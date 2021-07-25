Right Front creak?

M

MVP1965

Member
May 21, 2021
68
3
8
66
Konstanz
My 65 FB has a decided creak when I back out of the drriveway and the wheel drops 1.5 to 2 inches as I drive over the curve. I remember this occurring with a 65 I had in High School back in 72-73. What is the likely culprit? I can see some of the rubber bushings have been changed but nothing else. I plan to add and export brace in the next month and maybe a Monte Carlo bar but that might wait. Thinking of a larger sway bar.... I am thinking these things will not cure the creak. Ball joints? other connections?

SS
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
Suspension bottoming out - rear springs bad?
Replies
8
Views
224
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
gotchopsticks
G
9
Creaking(like a old bed/door) in front end
Replies
6
Views
2K
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
kiddiccarus
kiddiccarus
T
What's it Worth? 1989 GT - What's it worth?
Replies
2
Views
626
What is it Worth?!?!?
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
B
1997 GT Snapping noise when stopping / accelerating FIX
Replies
2
Views
486
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
C
66 Suspension and Steering Rebuild
Replies
7
Views
2K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
cturboaddict
C
Top Bottom