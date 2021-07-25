Right Front creak?

My 65 FB has a decided creak when I back out of the drriveway and the wheel drops 1.5 to 2 inches as I drive over the curve. I remember this occurring with a 65 I had in High School back in 72-73. What is the likely culprit? I can see some of the rubber bushings have been changed but nothing else. I plan to add and export brace in the next month and maybe a Monte Carlo bar but that might wait. Thinking of a larger sway bar.... I am thinking these things will not cure the creak. Ball joints? other connections?



