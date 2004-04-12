Rim scraping on the control arm

After lowering the vehicle with H&R's it handles very nice looks great but...I noticed that only when turning my steering wheel sharp to the left and moving slowly like on a 3 point turn, the rim scrapes on th econtrol arm, I actually took the rim off to locate the scraping and the whole inside of the rim has a slight metal scrape with sharp metal pieces stickin gout from the harsh scraping....Any help maybe opinions on spacers or such would be apreciated, also I will be running 245 front and 275 rears, but the rubber isn't whats scraping, the metal lip of the rim is..

tks