Rim scraping on the control arm

racer_inboston

racer_inboston

Founding Member
Feb 2, 2002
306
0
16
boston, ma
Visit site
After lowering the vehicle with H&R's it handles very nice looks great but...I noticed that only when turning my steering wheel sharp to the left and moving slowly like on a 3 point turn, the rim scrapes on th econtrol arm, I actually took the rim off to locate the scraping and the whole inside of the rim has a slight metal scrape with sharp metal pieces stickin gout from the harsh scraping....Any help maybe opinions on spacers or such would be apreciated, also I will be running 245 front and 275 rears, but the rubber isn't whats scraping, the metal lip of the rim is..
tks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


bmorrisj

bmorrisj

Member
Sep 26, 2003
449
0
17
38
Buena Park, CA
are the wheels tilted in since you lowered it...you may need caster/camber plates to adjust wheel camber... or your front wheels are too wide for the ride height you have...
 
racer_inboston

racer_inboston

Founding Member
Feb 2, 2002
306
0
16
boston, ma
Visit site
Bmorrisj: tks for your responce. Well I'm running the 96 cobra wheel replicas that AFSwheels.com stopped manufacturing, they are 4 lug, and i think they are 8" rims coulod be 7 1/2. and yes I need to put the cc plates that i purchased, just waiting to get my struts so i can do it all at once. the wheels tilt in just a lil bit not bad at all.
 
ALMOST STOCK

ALMOST STOCK

Founding Member
Sep 23, 2000
1,240
17
78
CA.
Just install Travel Restrictors in the steering rack and that should solve your problem
The Part # at Ford is N804842-S Washer
 
Gravel

Gravel

Member
Mar 17, 2004
216
0
16
Bellingham WA
Have not heard of that one before...
Have you had the alignment done? If you had excessive toe issues it can change the limit of the travel.. Do you have enough room for a small spacer like around 5mm or so?
 
racer_inboston

racer_inboston

Founding Member
Feb 2, 2002
306
0
16
boston, ma
Visit site
Yes I did my alignment, but still scrapes, and no no room for spacers specially when i install my new cc plates after i pu tin the new struts...so where do i purchase this steering limiter N804842-S Washer...
how many do i need?
tks guys
 
Ranchero5.0

Ranchero5.0

The Voice of Reason
Jan 1, 1999
5,306
0
76
48
Hagerstown MD
I usually hit the junk yard and pop them off cars. Cut the boots on the rack and pop the C shaped spacer off that limits how far the tie rod can go into the rack. I have two on the '93 because the tire was rubbing the inner fender. Car turns like a truck now though...

Jamie
 
M

Msandhu

New Member
Aug 27, 2020
1
0
0
18
Vancouver
Same thing is happening to my 2004 gt. Was working perfectly fine after putting the rims on but is now scraping on the inside. Only on the driver front wheel.Noise gets louder as I brake or go over bumps
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
I candy rim scrapes Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
M Argh! Scraped my rim on the curb! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 19
H 1965 styles rims 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
7991LXnSHO Factory aluminum rim finish is going. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
F For Sale 99 Cobra rims (pair) $100 Wheels Tires Brakes 0
Mstng93SSP 98 Cobra Rims 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 37
S 20x10.5 Rim Fitment Concerns 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
roadsterII For Sale 1971 - 73' Steel rims 14x7 with center caps and trim rings Wheels/Tires/Brakes 0
J For Sale Used 2015-2017 MUSTANG Wheel Rim 18x8 Aluminum 5 Spoke Wheels Tires Brakes 0
C What's it Worth? In the market for new wheels What is it Worth?!?!? 1
B Fox Just picked up a sick set of cobra rims the rears are 17x9 and the fronts are 17x8 whats the biggest set of tires i can put on there guys 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
elarm1 What's it Worth? 18" Sn-95 Roush wheels worth What is it Worth?!?!? 0
O Wheels-Tires "Safest" upgrade from 16in. rims SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
G Wheels-Tires 2003 Cobra style 17x9 rims fitment? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
G 18x8 OEM Mustang rims on a Fox? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
B Deep dish rim question 2001 Bullitt 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
D Rims rims rims - '96 GT 5-lug 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
G Rim problems 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
L Tires and wheels? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Will L. 9.5in rim up front? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
C Fox Will these rims work on my 1989 mustang? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
White Wolf Titanium Rim Coating 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
F 4 lug white rims 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
1 90-93 Mustang Rim Size/ Tire Size Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
S For Sale 2003 Mustang gt wheels Wheels Tires Brakes 1
N Deciding on which rims and tires to buy so there is no gap in the wheel well. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J 305/45/R18 LMR SVE Series 3 rims 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
I I'm not ready for a five lug conversion, help with finding rims that fit? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
I New to this year mustang and I have questions on rims and electrical 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 32
T Need help with get some torq thrust rims for my 1965 Ford Mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
M Rim Qurstion 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Onesick99GT What price should I list this for? (Rims+Tires) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
JWINSOCAL Wheels-Tires 1995 GT: Had Cobra Style rims, What kind of lug nuts would I use for this style of Wheel? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
L For Sale 1991-93 Ford Factory Pony 16 inch 4 lug rims/center caps and tires Wheels Tires Brakes 0
C For Sale (2) 17x10.5 American Muscle rims Wheels Tires Brakes 0
P 2001 Bullitt Rim Replacement 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
candphall Rim blow wheel 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
B Looking for rims for 99 gt 35th anniversary model Wheels Tires Brakes 1
SN65 For Sale 17" Forgline 3 piece rims with Toyo RA-1 tires Wheels Tires Brakes 0
candphall Interior and Upholstery Rim Blow switch install 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
O Wheels-Tires Offset of new 2019 Mustang GT 18x8 wheels 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
A Paint and Body Rims and Tires Help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
J-Scratch 1967 MUSTANG WHEELS - 18" Vision 142 Legend Rims 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
7 Does anybody know what rims these are and what their worth 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
MTV593 SOLD 4 lug Weld Rims asking 600 OBO Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
L Widest tire on 8" rim 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
A Custom rims, incorrect offset. Need Halp!!(2017 GT no PP) 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
Ajr3268 What type of rims are these ? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
S Need help with rims and tires for my mavh1 v8 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
ProjectDemon Need negative offset for widebody kit? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom