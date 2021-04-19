Rim size on a 1979 2.3 turbo

Folks,

New to the forum. Apologies if this is not posted in the correct place. I caveat this post that I am not a mechanic but can do basic maintenance and repairs but I do lack the technical knowledge so my question may seem simple

I have a 1979 2.3 4 speed turbo. Currently has 78,000 Kms. All stock and all things considered is in decent shape but needs a bit of TLC and some of those original parts will need replacing soon. I do want to drive it more often so my major concern is the wear on the tires.

it is fitted with TRX tires 180/65/390 which means new tires are not easily found, at least here in Canada, if at all. To prevent further wear on these original tires I want to swap out to imperial sizes. Does anyone know if 16inch 4 bolt rims can be fitted on the 79 mustang. Would I be better off to go with 15inch rims.

any info would be welcomed.
thanks
 

These will all fit:

lmr.com

1979-1993 Fox Body Mustang Wheels - LMR.com

Late Model Restoration is your #1 source for Fox Body wheels! Shop our wide selection of 1979-1993 Mustang wheels below now!
lmr.com lmr.com

For the tire size, you can fit a 275 in the back with a 9-inch wide wheel without much issue. You might have to roll the fender lip.
In the front, you can get away with a 245 on an 8-inch wide wheel with no issue.

Wheel height doesn't matter so much as overall tire height. Whatever it is you like the look of:

1618860158908.png
 
