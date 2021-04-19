Rim size on a 1979 2.3 turbo

Folks,



New to the forum. Apologies if this is not posted in the correct place. I caveat this post that I am not a mechanic but can do basic maintenance and repairs but I do lack the technical knowledge so my question may seem simple



I have a 1979 2.3 4 speed turbo. Currently has 78,000 Kms. All stock and all things considered is in decent shape but needs a bit of TLC and some of those original parts will need replacing soon. I do want to drive it more often so my major concern is the wear on the tires.



it is fitted with TRX tires 180/65/390 which means new tires are not easily found, at least here in Canada, if at all. To prevent further wear on these original tires I want to swap out to imperial sizes. Does anyone know if 16inch 4 bolt rims can be fitted on the 79 mustang. Would I be better off to go with 15inch rims.



any info would be welcomed.

thanks