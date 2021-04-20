Rims for a 1991 Ford Mustang Convertible.

Hi All, Need some assistance installing some rims on my car.

I bought the entire - PBR Front 5 Lug Disc Brake Full Conversion Kit For Ford Fox Mustang GT LX 87-93 and was wondering if some CP21 18x9.5 Gun Metal 5x114.3 et20 will fit?



The car is stock but want to install the Eibach Pro springs, Upper and lower control arms and away bar.